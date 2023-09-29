Chelsea vs Tottenham: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 1, 2023

A trailblazing World Cup campaign mixed in with countless transfer sagas, a summer of conflicting emotions draws to a close as a new campaign of Women's Super League action takes centre stage.

Set for its 13th instalment, the footballing gods have certainly produced, on paper, an exhilarating opening set of fixtures: six-time WSL winners Chelsea concluding the weekend as they welcome a new-look Tottenham Hotspur to the west side of the capital in what is set to be a headline-stealing contest.

Emma Hayes' side target a fifth-straight league title with the Blues at the double last season - beating Manchester United 1-0 in the FA Cup final - while an aura of confidence and success cascades over Stamford Bridge with the side looking to compete, and win, on all four domestic and continental fronts once more.

An opening day victory, however, has often evaded the London giants despite their esteemed silverware haul - a three-point return last arriving in 2019 against this weekend's opponents, courtesy of current Spurs star Bethany England.

A focus on the here and now sees the visitors enter a new chapter in the club's history as Swedish coach Robert Vilahamn takes the helm.

While relatively unknown in the English sphere, such appointment has spurned a welcomed sense of excitement and intrigue in North London, a change in direction and philosophy necessary, if far from straightforward, amendment if the club are to go from mid-table mediocrity to top four challengers.

The likes of Chelsea and Arsenal, meanwhile, have dominated the domestic scene for more than a generation with their local neighbours a victim of their success, caught in the shadows of footballing royalty.

A ninth-place finish last term saw Tottenham end up just two points above fellow strugglers Leicester City and Brighton a damning reality check for the Lilywhites with their WSL status far from a guarantee.

A challenging trip to SW6, therefore, could prove to be a significant indicator on Vilahamn's debut - a chance to deploy new signings and a new tactical approach against the best the division has to offer.

While the result pales in its importance, the clash in the capital will be a test of character and resolve for this new regime, setting the tone for another dramatic campaign ahead for both sides of the dugouts.

Team News

Chelsea:

The title holders boast a wealth of talent across their squad and have only added to their decorated roster, such is the luxury of success.

Paris Saint-Germain defender Ashley Lawrence adds extra quality and versatility to the backline, the Canadian international looking to evolve the Chelsea defence with the returning Millie Bright.

Midfielders Catarina Macario and Sjoeke Nusken, meanwhile, provide depth in quality, particularly in their pursuit of Champions League euphoria, the former continuing her return to full fitness after sustaining an ACL injury in the 2021/22 season with Olympique Lyonnais.

Young forward Mia Fishel, however, is likely one of the most intriguing signings of the summer, the 22-year-old American making the move across the pond following a relentless goalscoring spree with Mexican side Tigres.

While dispatching the likes of Sam Kerr and Lauren James will be far from an easy feat, Fishel will be one to watch in her debut campaign as she looks to add to her resume in the UK.

Tottenham:

Injury to star player Bethany England sits at the top of the agenda for Tottenham, a significant blow for Vilahamn and co.

Spurs, meanwhile, welcome two new arrivals to bolster their forward options in the meantime - Manchester United's Martha Thomas - as well as midfielder Grace Clinton - move to the capital from the Red Devils and are joined by Chinese international Zhang Linyan.

PSG shot-stopper Barbora Votíková adds competition for Rebecca Spencer in between the sticks while another Finnish international joins the Spurs contingent, Olga Ahtinen, looking to form a partnership with national teammate Eveliina Summanen.

Predicted Lineups

Chelsea: Berger, Carter, Bright, Buchanan, Charles, Ingle, Leupolz, Reiten, James, Kirby, Kerr.

Tottenham: Votíková, Neville, Bartrip, Bühler, Ale, Summanen, Percival, Ayane, Spence, Bizet, Thomas.

Key Players

Chelsea - Millie Bright

While the clinical presence of Sam Kerr alongside the technical brilliance of Lauren James speak for themselves, the return of the newly-appointed captain Millie Bright cannot be understated.

The 30-year-old, who sustained a season-ending injury in the UEFA Women's Champions League clash against Lyon in March, played 14 times in last season's WSL conquest.

The imperious figure at the heart of the Chelsea backline exudes confidence while providing a sense of familarity as the longest-serving member within the Blues ranks, aiming to lead her side to trophies galore come May.

Tottenham - Molly Bartrip

The absence of Beth England is a massive disappointment to Tottenham's early season hopes but presents an opportunity for other experienced professionals to step up and take the reigns.

Bartip certainly follows such requirements, with her credentials suited for the task at hand. The former Reading defender has been a mainstay in the Tottenham backline, featuring in all league outings last term, and she will be pivotal in keeping some form of consistency amid a period of transition in North London.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Tottenham Hotspur will head to Stamford Bridge to take on the league champions on Sunday.

What time is kick-off?

The London rivals will conclude the opening day proceedings with the match starting at 17:30 BST on Sunday October 1.

How can I watch?

UK viewers can tune into the opening weekend affair via Sky Sports Main Event or Football ahead of the evening kick-off.