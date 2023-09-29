Looking for the seventh trophy: Chelsea WSL Season Preview

Chelsea has demonstrated its hegemony in England for four seasons in the Women’s Super League. Even though their rivals have signed great players, the Blues are favourites to defend their title.

Emma Hayes' team will feature stars such as Ashley Lawrence, Guro Reiten, Lauren James and Sam Kerr to achieve yet another national championship triumph.

With the departure of Magda Eriksson to Bayern Münich, Millie Bright took over as captain of the Blues.

Chelsea debuts in the Women's Super League this Sunday against Tottenham Hotspur.

Club History

Chelsea Women emerged from Chelsea Ladies, founded in 1992 and affiliated with the club since 2004, having been one of the league's founding teams in 2010.

The club is a six-time champion of the Women's Super League, as well as a five-time champion of the Women's FA Cup, two-time champion of the Women's League Cup and champion of the Women's FA Community Shield and the FA WSL Spring Series.

However, the most desired title is still missing: the Women's Champions League.

(Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Emma Hayes philosophy

Emma Hayes arrived at Chelsea in 2012 and was part of the entire process of building Chelsea Women, starting with major signings such as Millie Bright, Magda Eriksson, Karen Carney, Fran Kirby and Sam Kerr.

The boss used to use 4-3-3 as the predominant structure, but last season, the coach opted for a 4-2-3-1, with a line of four defenders, two midfielders, a reference midfielder, two wingers and a centre forward.

Chelsea Women 2023-24 squad. Credits: Chosen 11 website

The starting lineup for the season should be:

Ann-Katrin Berger

Éve Perisset, Kadeisha Buchanan, Millie Bright, Ashley Lawrence

Erin Cuthbert, Sophie Ingle

Lauren James, Catarina Macario, Guro Reiten

Sam Kerr

However, the team is quite adaptable and can also play with two strikers, such as Sam Kerr and Mia Fishel, or even Catarina Macario.

In addition to the bench in the image above, defenders Jorja Fox and Cerys Brown also make up the Blue squad. Katerina Svitkova and Jelena Cankovic are very versatile and can play in different midfield and attacking positions.

New arrivals

Even with the departure of Magda Eriksson and Pernille Harder, Chelsea managed to recover for the season. Previously, he had already signed Kadeisha Buchanan, who will take over the starting role in defence. Canadian full-back and left-winger Ashley Lawrence is one of the team's main highlights, as she performs perfect shots and crosses. Catarina Macario, Maika Hamano and Mia Fishel arrived for the attack. Sjoeke Nüsken arrives to qualify the midfield and Hannah Hampton completes the trio of goalkeepers.

(Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)



Key Players

Guro Reiten was one of the highlights of last season, as he has been since his arrival at the Blues. In 2022-23, there were 9 goals and 11 assists in the league, plus 4 assists in the Women’s Champions League. She is a player who has a lot of quality in her passing and long-distance shots.

Lauren James also showed that she is one of the holders of the Blue attack. Last season in the league, there were five goals and two assists and these numbers could be much higher. She is a very physically strong player and imposes herself in the box throughout the match, as well as being very fast and moving a lot during the game. Her return was a very relevant move last season.

Last but not least, Sam Kerr is Chelsea's biggest reference in the league. Top scorer in 2021-22, she was the fourth highest scorer last season, with 12 goals and five assists. She was second only to Rachel Daly, Bunny Shaw and Bethany England. Despite missing many opportunities, she also doesn't waste most of them and guarantees important goals that guarantee three points in each round.

(Photo by Harriet Lander - Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images)

Prediction - Champions

Chelsea are one of the big favourites for the league title, along with Arsenal and Manchester United. Direct clashes with these two teams will be decisive in defining this season's champion, just as it was in the last two.

The only obstacle to this achievement may be a greater focus on competing in the Women's Champions League, a title that the team does not yet have and which is reinforced annually to be among the finalists. Last season, the team was a semi-finalist and in 2020-21 it reached the final but lost both matches to Barcelona.