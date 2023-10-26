Moyes wants West Ham to ‘embrace the challenge’ against serial European side Olympiacos

Ahead of Thursday evening’s trip to Athens, Moyes was keen to underline that he sees his side as having a ‘lucky charm’ in Europe, with the 60 year-old manager keen to see that continue against Greek giants Olympiacos.

West Ham have maintained a 100% start to their European campaign so far this season, with a 2-1 victory away to SC Freiburg in their opening game of the Europa League before three second-half goals against Bačka Topola saw them ease past their Serbian opposition to remain top of Group A.

The Hammers will be looking to bounce back after their poor showing at Villa Park at the weekend in which they lost 4-1 to Unai Emery’s Claret and Blue side, leaving them in ninth place as the midweek European fixtures approached.

If the Irons can avoid losing in Athens then their record unbeaten run in Europe, currently standing at 18 games unbeaten, will only continue.

The Greek side will arguably represent West Ham’s sternest test so far in Europe, with Olympiacos famed for providing a hostile and intimidating atmosphere for the travelling team.

Team News

Regarding team news, it was largely positive for the Hammers, with both Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell travelling out to Greece, with Vladimir Coufal the only absentee for Thursday’s game.

Moyes said: ”The only one who hasn't travelled is Vladimir Coufal, who was feeling a bit tight, so I've left him at home. Everyone else has travelled.”

"Ben Johnson and Aaron Cresswell are here and I think, if we need them to, they can play."

A return to Athens for Moyes

During Wednesday evening's press conference, Moyes was also asked about how intimidating the atmosphere can be and how that has the potential to influence the game.

Moyes last managed at Athens in 2014, when he was then manager of Manchester United. The Red Devils would lose 2-0 at the Karaiskakis Stadium before staging an impressive comeback in the return leg courtesy of a Robin Van Persie hat-trick to reach the quarter finals of the Champions League.

Speaking on the atmosphere, Moyes said: ”It had an impact on the game. It was a big night and I think it was one of my more disappointing nights at Manchester United. It's always tough coming to Athens and Olympiacos will be a tough game. They are always in Europe and they've got lots of experience.

"You have to embrace the challenge and enjoy it. As a football man, you want big atmospheres. They've got great support here, fantastic enthusiasm, and it's fantastic to come to a football city.”

Moyes was also keen to point out that while it’s great to have passion for your club, it’s important that both sets of fans remain on their best behaviour to ensure everyone can enjoy the game.

He said: ”You want the passion but you always want good behaviour. It's a big game but it's important that everyone works together to make sure everyone has a good night."

On Thursday’s opposition

The former Everton and Manchester United boss was also asked about how well informed his players are of the threat Olympiacos pose. The Greek Super League side are unbeaten in domestic football so far this season with six wins and one draw in seven games to top the table.

With over 75 domestic trophies and accolades, the Athens based side will represent a stern test for Moyes’ travelling band.

In addition, the likes of former Wolves winger Daniel Podence, Kostas Fortounis and striker Ayoub El Kaabi will represent the Greek side’s best attacking threats, with the team currently averaging over three goals a game in the Greek Super League.

The West Ham boss said: “We’ve spoken about Olympiacos and we know about their tough players. We know about Podence because of his time with Wolves. We’ve done as much work as we can. We have two games against them coming up now and I'm sure we'll get to know each other well over those games."

Moyes was also keen to point out that his side are still novices in European football, however, the manager retains belief in his squad and views these competitions as a ‘lucky charm’ for his side.

He said: "We've had two very good years in Europe but, at West Ham United, we've not had it regular. Olympiacos are a serial European side, but I hope European football is a bit of a lucky charm for me and this group.

"Tomorrow is a very tough game but we've made a good start to the group."