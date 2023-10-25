Olympiacos vs West Ham: UEFA Europa League Preview, Gameweek 3, 2023

David Moyes’ side fell to a 4-1 defeat to Aston Villa on Sunday to dampen the mood following a promising start to their Premier League campaign.

Their last UEFA Europa League outing saw them run out as 2-1 victors over Freiburg which came off of the back of a 3-1 win over Bačka Topola.

West Ham will be looking to maintain their near perfect run in European competitions as they are now unbeaten in 17 games, drawing one and winning 16.

Olympiacos are top of Super League Greece and are unbeaten in all of their league games this term.

In Europe, they haven't had the same success after a 2-2 draw at Bačka Topola as well as a 3-2 home defeat to Freiburg.

Olympiacos are winless in their last six home games against English sides in major European competitions and have lost eight of their last 11 Europa League matches.

Team News

Olympiacos

Albanian defender Andreas Ndoj will be unavailable for selection after serving a one-match ban.

Ex-Nottingham Forest centre-back Omar Richards may not feature due to a leg injury, while they will also be without Doron Leidner, who has a cruciate ligament tear.

West Ham United

Unlike their Greek opponents, manager Moyes has quite a few injury concerns to contend with.

Ben Johnson remains out with a groin injury while Aaron Cresswell, who is yet to feature in the Premier League this season, is absent with an ongoing hamstring problem.

Both have been participating in training but were not involved in the defeat to Aston Villa.

Likely Lineups

Paschalakis; Rodinei, Retsos, Porozo, Quini; Hezze, Camara; Masouras, Fortounis, Podence; El Kaabi.

Areola; Coufal, Zouma, Aguerd, Emerson; Ward-Prowse, Souček, Álvarez; Bowen, Antonio, Paquetá.

Key players

Olympiacos - Daniel Podence

Known for his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers, Podence made the loan switch to Olympiacos in the summer.

The tricky winger made a name for himself with the Greek side in his first spell from 2018 to 2020.

This subsequently earned him the move to Premier League side Wolves in January 2020 for a reported £16.9m fee.

After a few seasons at Molineux, Podence returned to the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium after being omitted from their pre-season squad in the summer and falling out with new boss Gary O'Neil.

In the league this season, the Portuguese forward has made five appearances and scored on three occasions and has registered two assists. He has also carried this on into the Europa League and he scored in their 2-2 draw with Bačka Topola.

While Wolves have made an impressive start to the season but they have lacked that clinical finishing touch, Podence is perhaps showing what they are missing in front of goal.

West Ham United - Mohammed Kudus

A summer arrival for a reported £38m fee from Ajax, Kudus hasn’t been rushed into the starting eleven yet even though he has started brightly.

His performances in the Eredivisie started to catch the eye of a host of Premier League clubs and West Ham United swiftly secured his signature despite Chelsea’s interest.

The Ghanaian’s debut came in a 2-1 victory over Luton Town where he came on as a substitute.

He got his first goals in a claret and blue shirt in the 3-1 win over Bačka Topola. His first came on 66 minutes with a poked finish from a Saïd Benrahma cross with the second coming four minutes later with a header from a corner.

Kudus’ impressive start to life at the London Stadium continued as he netted his first Premier League goal with a delightful strike in the 2-2 draw with Newcastle United.

Moyes opted not to start the former Nordsjælland forward on Sunday but may look to start the exciting forward as the Hammers look for a third Europa League win in three.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

This Europa League match is taking place at the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium, home of Olympiacos, which has a capacity of 33,334.

This is the stadium that held the 2023 Super Cup where Manchester City secured a 5-4 penalty shootout win over Sevilla.

What time is kick off?

The game is taking place at 18:45 CEST so the match will be at 17:45 BST for UK viewers.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, the match is being broadcast on TNT Sports 1 with coverage beginning at 17:00.