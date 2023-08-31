Dwight Yorke: ‘I’d take the opportunity to manage Wrexham if Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney wanted me’

Manchester United cult hero Dwight Yorke states that he would consider taking the Wrexham managerial job if it became available.

Willing to head to Wales

The former Trinidad and Tobago international landed his first managerial job with A-League side Macarthur FC in July 2022 and made an immediate impact.

He lifted the Australia Cup following a 2-0 victory over Sydney United but departed in January after he described his side as a 'pub team'.

Before he was appointed Macarthur boss, the former treble-winning Manchester United star was previously interviewed for the Sutton United job and considered to takeover at Perth Glory.

He was also Trinidad and Tobago’s Assistant Manager for the 2010 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Speaking exclusively to OLBG, Yorke admits that an opportunity to manage Wrexham would be jumped upon.

“I'm unemployed as a manager and I'm very passionate about trying to get back into the industry,” he said.

“If Wrexham approached me and asked me to manage the team, I'd consider it. I have to make a decision that aligns with my ideas and ambitions.”

The Sky Bet League Two new boys have lofty expectations to secure back-to-back promotions under their determined Hollywood owners.

Currently sitting in 16th, a change in the dugout seems unlikely but the potential job is a mouthwatering one for Yorke.

“If Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney matched my mindset, then it's a good opportunity.

“There's a lot of hype around the club and that's understandable because of what the owners bring to the club”, admits the ex-Aston Villa forward.

“If the opportunity presents itself to me and have that initial conversation with the owners about our vision for the club, then it's a serious and exciting gig.

“It's a football job that you need to be your best at, not somewhere to have fun."

Arsenal losing their fear factor

His Manchester United side had many infamous battles during the start of the millennium with Arsène Wenger’s Arsenal.

From that tunnel incident involving Roy Keane and Patrick Viera to the Gunners lifting the Premier League title at Old Trafford in the 2001/02 season – it is a fierce rivalry going back decades.

Mikel Arteta’s side started to wear out during the latter part of last season, going toe-to-toe with Manchester City for the title.

Yorke believes that Arsenal have lost their fear factor and needs to seal the Premier League title for this season to be considered a success.

“Arsenal will have learnt a lot from last season,” thinks the former lethal top-flight goal-scorer.

“When you come second place, the only expectation you have is to improve and that's to be in first this time around.

“Arteta has invested around £200m into the team this summer, he will be demanded to build on from last season."

Arsenal have signed Declan Rice, Jurriën Timber, David Raya and Kai Havertz this summer with the latter splitting the Gunners fanbase on whether he will be a success at the Emirates Stadium.

Despite these marquee additions, he feels Arsenal need to learn from their mistakes this season if they are going to even go close to Pep Guardiola’s Manchester machine.

“This is the year Arsenal need to deliver and win the Premier League,” insists Yorke.

“Arsenal should expect teams they play against to have low blocks and defend the majority of the game, because this season, the lower teams know they can't go toe-to-toe with Arsenal.

“Part of the learning curve from last season, Arsenal will try to take advantage of being on top more frequently and not give away leads like they did occasionally."

If Phil Parkinson’s reign at the Racecourse Ground doesn’t have a Hollywood ending, expect to see Yorke in the running for the job.

