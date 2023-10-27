Jurgen Klopp: 'Salah will still be elite for years to come'

Jurgen Klopp was full of praise for Mohamed Salah after Liverpool's 5-1 demolition of Toulouse in the Europa League.

The German waxed lyrical about the Egyptian forward's fitness levels and his ability to take up a more creative role within the Reds' squad.

Despite the club receiving an offer £150 million from the Al-Ittihad in the summer, Klopp believes the 31-year-old will be able to perform at the elite level for years to come.

"Mo doesn’t behave like that [he is 30] at all.

Off the pitch he behaves is a grown man, beyond that he is still a young player.

He is top fit I think if we were to scan him the majority of the bones are aged 19 or 20! He just keeps himself in such good shape.

It is to do with game understanding. That is what we try to give young players.

They all know an awful lot about football when they finish their careers at the age of 35, but the earlier in their career you get this information the more useful they are.

Obviously with Mo it is clear he understands the spaces much better, he knows how players react around him and then if he cannot score, he can still be a threat for us.

That is really super important. The Everton game will not go down in history performance wise but then scoring two goals was massive, in other games, he has played much better and not scored but being constantly a threat is as important for us because that really opens up spaces for all the other boys.

You might be right but I cannot compare Mo to other 30-year-old's, because I don't think biologically he is!"

Another record broken

The Egyptian has broken numerous records in his time on Merseyside and tonight he broke the record for the most goals scored in major European competition by a Premier League player.

However, Klopp claimed that he has no interest in these records and has probably denied Salah from breaking some even sooner.

He also claimed that Salah enjoys playing with the current squad and the new role that he has within it.

“Yes, he enjoys the group. That is an obvious thing if you saw him on the bench.

He wants to play, always, but he enjoyed as well watching the other boys, coming on, scoring a goal and all things like this.

I am really happy for him. He has been the man for us for a long time now, but he is growing in the role he has for us in football and maybe in general to show that on top level it is nice to enjoy the moment and then you go again.

That is what he is obviously doing. He scored a wonderful goal, a really good goal, I didn't know about the record and maybe he would have broken a few more if I was into that.

Salah scores against Toulouse (Photo: Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

I think I left him once out when he could have broken a record which was not intentional, I am not too much in this, but he broke the record tonight or if not tonight he would have broken it next week or in two weeks.

He is such a good player we appreciate him and everyone will appreciate him even more after his career because then you will say, ‘wow. We saw something really special'.”

Ability to adapt

The German highlighted Salah's ability to adapt to different roles as the reason why he is a world class player, explaining the difference between playing with Roberto Firmino and Darwin Nunez in front of him.

"Of course, the young Mo was a super fast player who could run in behind and play a role together with Dzeko. Dzeko would roll the ball or deflect it and Mo was there.

From the first day here he had to do different things, he adapted extremely well but the playmaker in that front row was probably more Bobby Firmino setting things up and you don’t need then two players who are deeper.

It is not that good anyway, you need players in the box and to bring the ball over the line.

So now it is slightly different especially when Darwin is playing we have another speed player up there so that changed Mo’s position definitely.

He is smart enough to adapt to all these things and there has been a massive development since he arrived. He was, in all phases. world class and that is probably the best thing you can say about a player."