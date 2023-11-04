Melissa Phillips: Time for tipping point for Brighton

Brighton and Hove Albion head coach Melissa Phillips has told her team to find their tipping point as he seeks physicality from her side when the host Manchester United tomorrow evening (18;45pm kick off).

The Seagulls have faced a tall order of fixtures in recent weeks but gave a valiant account of themselves last weekend as they fell to a 4-2 defeat to Chelsea.

As another tough task approaches, the American boss has demanded they start getting a result against sides the calibre of Marc Skinner's outfit.

Phillips said: "It's a really good team that we have at hand but we have to find our tipping point and continuing to plug away.

"We were intentional about the type of players we brought in but also the characters we have as well from leadership and experience at the top level.

"We brought in players with perspective, confidence to see and coach things on the pitch but also to raise standards throughout what we want to do from a professionalism standpoint and how we want to operate.

"It's important that we continue to be organised and rigid out of possession but bring a certain physicality to this game, we know we can play at this level but it's about what we do after in transitional moments.

"Man United had an incredible season last year, we know the quality they have but there's no fear coming into this one, it's a group that's prepared and ready to play. They are up for the task.

"They are a dangerous side to play against, they are one of the top teams in the league and have just as much quality in their team this season.

"An objective of ourselves is to have pressure on the ball in good areas and to focus on when we win the ball back and where."

. Squad ready to go

Meanwhile, Phillips says that her squad has come back in relatively good shape following the international break and came through Friday's session unscathed.

She is hoping players being available to play rather than sitting on the sidelines will bring benefits for Brighton for tomorrow evening's encounter.

She added: "Everyone is good, we had our first session yesterday on the back of the international window, we still have players to return having played from Australia and Asian countries who have faced three games in a week.

"We'll welcome them back in and make sure they're prepared for Sunday. We have a deep squad as you've seen in the first block of games, we are confidence in preparing the ones we have in-house and look for everyone to make an impact as they have in recent games.

"We're certainly growing, we learned a lot about ourselves in the last block, we performed well against Chelsea and it's about performing the ball better, there's areas we can focus on."

. We are growing

For Maria Thorisdottir, she'll return to face her old foes tomorrow evening but insists she isn't phased by it and will play her own game instead of the occasion.

She said: "They have a good team with a lot of good players but I think we can give them a challenge, we have a squad with 11 new players in the summer. You don't build a team overnight, we can building and growing and learn as a team.

"We have taken big steps already and will continue to do so, we want to keep building on the good performance against Chelsea.

"We always want to do better and as a team we need to be better together, we learn off mistakes and we are new to each other. It's about learning quick, knowing each other quick and building momentum.

"We have a good squad, there is depth in the squad and there's talent in the squad, I'm excited for the future here at Brighton."