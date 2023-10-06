Melissa Phillips: We want to look dangerous on the attack

Brighton manager Melissa Phillips has challenged her side to be more dangerous up front, as they prepare for their WSL home opener against West Ham United.

Last weekend saw the Seagulls get off to the perfect start to the season with a 2-1 victory away to Everton.

After a strong transfer window, the win certainly pleased Phillips, but says her side can definitely kick on from an attacking point of view.

“There was a lot of really positive things to take and to build upon. It was a really dominant performance out of possession, especially in the first half, where we picked the ball up in good spaces and scored goals from it.

“Naturally in the second half, we expected Everton to come out flying, a 2-0 lead is always difficult to manage when it comes to momentum.

“After conceding, we weathered the game really well, and the players who came on made an unbelievable impact, and the game was really won thanks to the strength of our squad.

“We were really pleased with the performance, but we’ll look at things in possession where we can become a bit more dangerous moving forward too.”

Elisabeth Terland bagged a brace for the Albion last Sunday, continuing her hot streak from the end of last season.

Terland has been plagued by injury on the South Coast, but now having come through it, seems to be thriving in Phillips’ system.

“We know Teri can score more goals. She’s had a lot of opportunities throughout pre-season and was able to convert in the first game, which is really nice for her.

“There will be a shared load of goals throughout the team, because of the number of threats that we have from an attacking standpoint. But it’s great to see her get on the scoresheet.”

Improved defence

While it may only be one game, the defence last week showed signs of significant improvement.

At the end of last year, when Brighton travelled up to Everton, they allowed the Toffees to have 19 attempts on their goal.

This time, they restricted them to five shots, an achievement the American wants to build on.

“When you compare last season to this season, we’re talking about nearly two different squads.

“There’s eleven new faces, and a really refreshed sense. We’re focused on how we want to perform, what we want it to look like, how we measure ourselves after a performance, and how we take it all into the next game.

“We knew it would be a challenge to improve that defensive record, but we’re definitely up to the task, and that comes with being organised and having the right mindset, and that’s what you saw last week.”

In addition to the defence, there was also a debut for Sophie Baggaley, who joined from Manchester United in the summer.

Along with her, the Albion sealed the deadline day signing of Nicky Evrard on loan from Chelsea, and Phillips says all the goalkeepers will get a chance this season.

“Ultimately, we have three fantastic goalkeepers with Katie Startup in the mix as well, who performed really well for us throughout pre-season.

“The decision will be difficult throughout the year as it will be with the rest of the squad decisions.

“Coming off the back of the international window and the time we signed both goalkeepers, we haven’t had a lot of preparation time together, so it was about deciding for who we felt was most prepared for that moment.

“It was Sophie on this occasion. It’s good to have competition this year and it will only push all the players on.”

West Ham challenge

This weekend sees the Seagulls kick off their home campaign against West Ham United.

Brighton did the double over West Ham last season, the only team they completed the double against last term.

The Irons are coming off an opening day defeat to Manchester City, and Phillips is expecting a tough battle against a team who will want to show improvement.

“They’ll want to bounce back and looking at their game and the comments they made about it, they thought it was a really strong performance, so they’ll be looking to build on that.

“We came up against them in pre-season, so both sides will have a little bit of an idea about what to expect from one another.

“For us, it’s about growing our performance from the last game and being as sharp as we can on the day, and how hungry we are to perform again.”