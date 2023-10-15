Melissa Phillips taking 'one match at a time' after Brighton's disappointing 3-1 defeat against Tottenham

BRIGHTON, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 15: Melissa Phillips, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on prior to the Barclays Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Tottenham Hotspur at Amex Stadium on October 15, 2023 in Brighton, England. (Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Melissa Phillips insists Brighton must take 'one game at a time' after her side lost 3-1 at home to Tottenham Hotspur at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton took an early lead through a powerful header from Elisabeth Terland, yet their advantage diminished thanks to goals from Martha Thomas, Grace Clinton and Ria Percival.

Goalscorer Terland was forced off through injury at half-time, but Phillips confirmed it is only a minor injury for the Norwegian.

"Terland has a small niggle that we're managing, so we anticipated that was a substitute we might have to make. It's great to see her get on the scoresheet, but I'd imagine we'll have to see how she is after a few days of recovery," she confirmed.

Elsewhere, the American provided an analysis of the match, suggesting Spurs adapted to in-game changes better, whilst also highlighting the need to learn after a loss.

Phillips 'disappointed' after defeat

After taking the lead within eight minutes, Brighton were outclassed by Tottenham, especially in the second half. The Seagulls lacked the final product in front of goal, which ultimately proved costly as the full-time whistle blew.

Phillips confirmed she is disappointed with the defeat, but admits there were positives to take from within the 90 minutes.

She suggested: "We're disappointed, for sure. Credit to Spurs as they were really good in possession. We've seen their quality from the time we played them in pre-season and they adapted to our press really well first half, we knew we needed to make some changes at half-time, so clearly we're very disappointed to not go into it leading. It changes the game. We came out positively in the second half but ultimately conceded in untimely moments. The second goal knocked the wind out of us.

"Spurs adapted to in-game changes better than we did. That's something we'll have to look at in preparation and during matches. In the second half, we enjoyed the ball more, we had more attacking creation in our half, but ultimately we didn't create enough quality opportunities to convert.

"We changed our system [at half-time] and moved into a back three. We felt that would allow us more opportunities on the ball in the wide areas to move up the pitch more effectively. We felt, out of possession, it would close more space centrally with their inverted wide forward. I think it did both things, but, ultimately, we didn't create enough and conceded a goal."

'It's important to take one match at a time'

Gloom is overshadowing the south coast after tonight's loss; Brighton have the hardest fixtures possible coming up, with trips to Chelsea and Manchester City combined with home matches against Manchester United and Arsenal. The 'big four' as the WSL is famous for.

This only makes Phillips' job harder, knowing results must improve if the Seagulls are to accomplish their goals this season. Despite this, the American is only taking one game at a time whilst being determined to learn from every week.

"It's important to take one match at a time. We've got Chelsea next and then the international window, so we'll break it up into blocks. We're not naive to the task at hand, but ultimately we want to be competitive in every fixture and make sure we're growing and moving forward as a team. I think there is an identity that we're beginning to establish, but I'm not naive to know that results build belief. We have to look at where we can manage games better and that's regardless of who we're playing. We'll take things one game at a time."

"You learn more about yourself after a loss; where you need to grow and where things need to be better. The girls are ultimate professionals and will go in and reflect. We know we have to manage games better and not dwell on the past. We have to pick ourselves up, grow from this game and make sure we make some positive adjustments on the pitch moving into the week ahead," the American said.