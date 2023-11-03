"The timing slots for the availability of the fans are really important": Marc Skinner prepares for United's furthest WSL away game against Brighton

As Marc Skinner's Manchester United travel to the South Coast this weekend to face ninth-place Brighton and Hove Albion, the visitors are prepared for a challenging clash.

United are currently unbeaten this season in the Women's Super League, but sits fourth following two wins and two draws. Skinner has been vocal about the push his team must make to lift silverware this season - an aim that United was so close to last season following an FA Cup final and a last game of the season title decider.

The Red Devils face a Brighton side that has had a difficult start to the domestic campaign. Melissa Phillips was praised across the footballing world for her transfers this summer, one of which included Champions League winner Vicky Losada. The Seagulls have picked up one win in their last four games, losing the subsequent three. Despite this, Brighton remains a difficult team to beat and will aim to use their home advantage this weekend to pick up some well-needed points.

Marc Skinner spoke to the media on Friday.

On Brighton

United head southerly to Brighton this weekend, in a match where although unbeaten this season, the Red Devils need three points to ensure they remain in the title chase come May.

"[Mel] came in late last season, and has transitioned a team from a very different style of play to the one Mel wanted to play. Mel wants to take ownership of the way that she wants to play, and there is some very good stuff.

"I look at the players: bringing in Vicky Losada for example, who is a wonderful technician, it's going to take a little bit of time to get exactly what you want.

"But, their attacking phases are very good, they're very aggressive in those attacking phases. They've also got a couple of players who used to be at Manchester United, so we know their qualities too.

"I just think it's taking a bit of time. I'm sure [Mel] will get the team to exactly where she wants."

Melissa Phillips, Manager of Brighton & Hove Albion, looks on prior to the FA Women's Super League match between Brighton & Hove Albion and West Ham United at Broadfield Stadium on May 07, 2023 in Crawley, England. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Last season, Manchester United got agonisingly close to picking up their first piece of major silverware after taking serial winners Chelsea to the wire for the Women's Super League title - finishing two points behind the Blues on the final day. Having registered two wins and two draws so far, every point for the title race matters for United. When asked how important this game is for his side, Skinner said:

"We played there last year and we scored late to secure the game. Then Mel came in, and it was close in the cup game.

"What I am noticing is that when I'm watching other teams' performances as well, it's a lot closer this year. It's not like you're just going to smash and grab, no team does that or defends for 90 minutes - they actually always creating chances.

"I think we're going to see different scorelines this year, a lot of varying scores.

"I'm not stupid, these are the types of games where you have to collect three points. We're going there trying to collect three points. But, I will be clear. We do not believe we deserve to get anything unless we earn it.

"This is a game you have to earn it."

Veatriki Sarri of Brighton & Hove Albion in action with Katie Zelem of Manchester United during the Vitality Women's FA Cup Semi Final between Manchester United and Brighton & Hove Albion at Leigh Sports Village on April 15, 2023 in Leigh, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Brighton, barring any European travel, is Manchester United's furthest away trip this season. Unfortunately for any United fans in the North West, this away day has been made tougher to commute to following the announcement of the match's kick-off time - 6:45pm on a Sunday. The clash will be broadcast on TV, but many fans have vented their frustration on social media. Skinner was asked for his thoughts on the timings of this game:

"For us, of course, it's difficult, because it's then the travel back, I think it knocks into the week. But, we're part and parcel of that cycle.

"For us, it's the fans. It will be interesting to see how many fans are at the game, because I'm sure, even local fans, with a 6:45 pm kick-off, you've got school the next day. Then, you're deterring all of the younger fans who want to see their heroes.

"People will say 'Marc Skinner's moaning again' - I'm really not. I'm just saying, if you want to grow the game, then the timing slots for the availability of the fans are really important. We can recover, we'll move on. But, for the fans, yes. Maybe next season, we can look at better slots. It's all well and good being available for TV, which we all want, but you also want an atmosphere in the stadium."

On Ella Toone's form

Lioness and Manchester United firm fan favourite Ella Toone is yet to kickstart her domestic campaign, approaching almost a year since she last had her name on the scoresheet. Skinner benched her for the first time since October 2020 in the Leicester game a handful of weeks back; with fans hoping rest would reignite the quality she had shown last season. Marc Skinner is not worried, however, as he believes it is a "matter of time" before Toone claims her first goal contribution of the season.

"Ella would judge herself on assists and goals because that's the type of person and player she is. But still, you can also assist the assisters. What that means is, if people stop and block those spaces, she will find other spaces to get into.

"The reality is against Leicester, is that we were rotating the squad because everyone asked. Everyone said last year, 'Why didn't you rotate your squad?', and then when you rotate your squad, they're going, 'Why did you rotate your squad?'

"Look, I am absolutely happy with Ella, I'm happy exactly where she's at. There's always work to do. But once you're so good at something, people try and stop that. So, we always have to keep reinventing ourselves.

"She'll keep adapting and keep evolving, that's just the type of person she is. I can, and you can expect lots of quality things going forward. It'll only be a matter of time before she assists or scores, I can guarantee that."

Ella Toone of Manchester United Women shows her disappointment during the UEFA Women's Champions League Qualifying Round 2 Second Leg match between Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United at Parc des Princes on October 18, 2023 in Paris, France. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall - MUFC/Manchester United via Getty Images)

On Irene Guerrero

Irene Guerrero first appeared for Manchester United in their away game against Everton, the last domestic match before the international break. Her impact was immediate, and despite playing the last 10 minutes Irene bagged a debut assist. However, a video on social media circulated of the Spanish midfielder in a leg brace, with many questioning her injury.

"Just to be clear, [Irene] took a little knock on her MCL, it was a slight tweak. So, she won't be available for this weekend. She'll probably be out for a couple of weeks."

Many United fans were unhappy with Skinner's previous comments about their newly-signed World Cup winner, previously stating how she was not ready for WSL football at the time. He continued to highlight his analysis of Irene's first and fleeting appearance for the Red Devils:

"But, I was really happy with her in the Everton game. It's just taken a bit of time to incarnate and ingratiate her to what we want, but she showed some really positive signs in the Everton game and hopefully, she won't be out for too long - as I say, it's probably a couple of weeks.

"She'll be starting to then show her qualities and there'll be games coming up where she can actually then start to get up to a 90-minute level, which will be exciting for all the fans."