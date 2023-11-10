Prediction, Key Battles and Tactics as Tottenham travel to Molineux

Spurs have not been used to defeat recently, so it will be interesting to see how they handle the test of a Wolves side also in the infancy of a new project under a new manager.

Manager Ange Postecoglou was positive after Spurs' defeat to Chelsea, a stark contrast to other managers on the wrong end of recent refereeing decisions. However, with the loss of four of his starters, including three in defence, a Wolves side who have shown they can cause an upset recently against Manchester City will cause problems for the Australian and his team.

Wolves aren't without issues themselves, with star man Neto out until after the international break at least, and their position of 14th in the table speaks of a team who have struggled both to score goals and keep them out so far this season.

Game Plans

Spurs Game Plan

Postecoglou has already written this for me with his approach during the Chelsea match, before commenting afterwards, with no hint of levity, that with eleven men, nine men or even five men on the pitch, Spurs play one way and that is to attack, to defend high, and to express his ideals.

As such, whoever is in the line-up, you should expect to see a defensive line near the centre circle, full backs tucking narrow when in possession and forwards stretching the pitch as wide as possible.

So far we've seen a 4-3-3/4-3-2-1 hybrid, with Maddison straddling the roles of an eight and a ten, so it will be interesting to see what the formation resembles given that there isn't really another player like him at the club.

Either way, expect to see Spurs again look to dominate possession and attack at pace.

Wolves Game Plan

Wolves are likely to play a 4-4-2, with Hwang Hee-chan providing their most potent threat with six goals so far this season. Expect to see Gary O'Neil's side try to replicate their performance against Manchester City, maintaining shape and organisation to defend for large spells without the ball but getting the South Korean in behind Spurs' backline when they do regain possession.

Key to this tactic will be Traore and Lemina in midfield, who will look to use the ball quickly as soon as they receive it and move in tandem to support the Wolves attack whenever possible, but tapping into their energy reserves to retreat quickly whenever Spurs regain control.

Key Battles

Brennan Johnson v Nelson Semedo

More known for his attacking prowess than ability defending, Semedo will spend much of the game looking to stop Johnson, who has had a disrupted start to his Spurs career owing to forces beyond his control.

The young Welshman has, however, looked dangerous when he has had time on the pitch and with Maddison's injury looking serious, he will be part of the Spurs contingent tasked with finding ways to open up the Wolves defence.

Ex-Barcelona full back Semedo will match him for pace and when possible try to pin Johnson back too, so don't expect one way traffic in this battle.

Hwang Hee-chan v Eric Dier

Eric Dier has enjoyed very little football this season, and while he performed manfully in his spell against Chelsea, the in-form Wolves forward will not be the opponent he'd have chosen in his first start of the season.

With Wolves' main weapon likely to be their ability to counterattack, Dier's lack of pace will be a concern and Postecoglou will need to find a way to mitigate that if he wants to stop Wolves’ top scorer being presented with chances to hurt the North London side.

Head to Head Record

In the last ten Premier League fixtures between these sides, Spurs have come out on top five times, with Wolves winning thrice. The most recent battle, however, was a Wolves win last March at Molineux.

Recent Form

Wolves Form

The Black Country side has won three, drawn three and lost five this season, leaving them 14th in the table with 12 points.

Spurs Form

Before Spurs' maiden league defeat on Monday, Tottenham had won eight and drawn twice, leaving the North Londoners 2nd in the table with 26 points.

Writer's Prediction

Despite their injury woes and the suspensions to Romero and Udogie, Spurs still boast a midfield who can control the game and a front three with the imagination and pace to unlock most teams. Barring a significant hangover from last Monday's disappointment, I expect a Spurs victory in a match they should dominate.