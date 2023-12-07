Robert Vilahamn: Bethany England "definitely" in the squad for Manchester United clash

Tottenham Women's manager, Robert Vilahamn confirmed striker, Beth England, will make her return from injury against Manchester United on Sunday.

The 29-yer-old underwent hip surgery in September, forcing her to be side-lined for the commencement of the campaign.

But the England international will grace the turf of Brisbane Road this weekend, handing Vilahamn a significant boost.

Speaking to the media on Friday, he said: "Bethany will definitely be in the squad. I am looking forward to bringing her in and having her available as a player and a leader."

Elsewhere in the Spurs camp, the 40-year-old said: "We still have Drew (Spence), Eveliina (Summanen) and Olga (Ahtinen) gone for a few more weeks. They are getting more and more fit for going back on the pitch, but we will not see them before after Christmas. Ellie (Brazil) is back training, not the whole training so she will not be part of the squad either, but the rest of the squad is ready."

When asked about activity in the January transfer market, he said: "I think you can expect us to sign a few more players and perhaps a few of the players in the squad will go out on loan or be bought by another club."

Wang Shuang signing

It was announced today that Tottenham had signed Chinese forward, Shuang Wang from Racing Louisville.

Spurs' new star (Photo by VCG via Getty Images)

Her new coach was delighted with the arrival of the China-international, commenting: "Yeah, I think she is a brilliant player. I have followed her for a few years, and she is a superstar in China and she was very good at PSG and done two good seasons in the US, under a Swedish coach actually so I have good references.

"She is going to be a brilliant player for us. It is nice to have her already prepared to sign here and ready for January because then you don’t need to stress anything."

Manchester United challenge

Sunday possesses a real test for the North Londoners, as fourth placed Manchester United come to town.

The Red Devils have only lost on one occasion so far this season, picking up four victories and three draws on their way to fourth spot.

On the upcoming home tie, the Swede said: "We want to compete against the top teams in this league so now we get a chance to compete. Home stadium, fans will come to this one. It is going to be nice to see where we are and if we can beat them.

"You can look at the table, we are a top six team now but if we can beat Manchester United, we are actually one of the top four teams. In the long run we want to be there, but for me it is can we compete against Manchester United? Can we beat them here?

"Hopefully we can have a good game and beat them here but once again, this is a journey. We are going to make sure we are going to develop whether we lose or win on Sunday. We are going to make sure we can compete against them in the long run."