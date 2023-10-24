A 'lethal' partnership: How Martha Thomas and Beth England can fire Tottenham to WSL glory

Martha Thomas' hat-trick away to Aston Villa on Saturday was the result of hard work, commitment and determination. The Scotswoman epitomises what high pressing is all about, consistently working hard in the final third to close down opponents.

All three goals at the Poundland Bescot Stadium silenced the home fans, not just because it sent Carla Ward's side to yet another defeat, but because all three were sensational strikes.

Thomas capitalised on a weak pass from Rachel Corsie for the opener, before chipping Daphne van Domselaar from 25 yards. Her second showed her natural instinct in the front of goal, firing a powerful shot past everyone in the middle of the box, whilst her third - the best one yet - showcased her flying confidence in Lilywhite colours.

Latching onto Olga Ahtinen's through-ball and sending a curling shot into the top right corner is any striker's dream, let alone for one who scored just six goals in her previous two seasons.

Yet, despite all of this, Thomas was never a number-one target for Spurs. She was brought in on Deadline Day to fill the void left by Bethany England's one - a void that had the potential to send Spurs crashing towards the Championship. The former Chelsea striker scored 13 goals in 14 matches after arriving in January, almost single-handedly saving Tottenham from relegation. A similar story was expected again without her.

However, maybe her injury was a blessing in disguise, allowing Robert Vilahamn's team - more on his philosophy later - to unearth one of the WSL's best-hidden talents at Manchester United. With England set to return in the coming months, Spurs are about to possess one of the most 'lethal' partnerships in the league, as Thomas described to VAVEL post-match on Saturday.

Hard work meets goals

Talk of Tottenham challenging for the WSL is premature. Of course it is; they finished on 18 points last season, 40 (yes 40) points behind title winners Chelsea. However, the idea that Tottenham could finish fifth, maybe even challenging the 'Big Four', is not so crazy, especially when England returns.

England fought her way back into the Lionesses squad in the summer after an electric finish to the season in N17. Everything she touched turned to gold, most notably a stunning curling strike at home to Leicester to win 1-0 - it proved pivotal in that relegation 'six-pointer'.

Even Thomas knows what a potential link-up for Spurs could mean in the coming months, stating to VAVEL: "[She's] very lethal. She scores a lot of goals as well. We're excited for it and she's doing great in her rehabilitation so I think teams will not be excited to play us."

Tottenham currently play a fluid 4-3-3/4-2-3-1 under Vilahamn; Thomas plays up front with Celin Bizet and Drew Spence - or Jessica Naz against Villa - occupying the flanks around her. It's effective and allows the midfield trio of Grace Clinton, Eveliina Summanen and Ahtinen to pull the strings.

England's return will likely change that with two strikers up front, however, when you have the work ethic of Thomas featuring in that, it will likely work, especially when the attacking options in the rest of the team thrive in open space.

In fact, Vilahamn confirmed to VAVEL after Tottenham's 3-1 win against Bristol City that he has a plan to use both.

“I have a plan for how I can use both. I play a 4-2-3-1, but in that, I have the possibility to move players and use the best skills they have. In my head, I have a plan with how we can use both so it will not be an issue,” he said to VAVEL.

Confidence is key

Ever since moving to N17, Thomas has scored in every match she's played. It's a striker's dream, especially after her lack of game time at Man United. She scored just one goal last season in 20 matches, with just five goals the season before.

When asked by VAVEL if it was a case of just more game time or added confidence, the 27-year-old said: "I would say both; I just feel confident. I'm playing in my primary position which helps as well, so overall, I'm buzzing with everything."

It's proof confidence is key to Thomas, but when she's playing in a squad thriving with no pressure, it is hardly a surprise. Spurs are composed, as if they are having a game in a park, under Vilahamn, confidently playing out from the back and slicing through opponents' midfield.

For a team that finished ninth last season - lacking confidence every match - it's a quick turnaround, similar to the renaissance under Ange Postecoglou on the other side of Hotspur Way.

Thomas added to this, even jokingly remarking that North London is the place to be, with the men's team, U18s, U21s and women's teams all fighting at the top of the table.

"There's something in the water in North London. Not sure what it is!"

Vilahamn's philosophy paying off

Some may ask: what's the reasoning behind Thomas' rise in confidence?

Well, apart from the usual saying that goals mean confidence, Thomas is enjoying life under Tottenham's new daring and relatable manager - Robert Vilahamn.

In a matter of months, Vilahamn has transformed a squad low on confidence into a team to be feared. It's some achievement and one that very few thought he would be able to do. The players are now enjoying training, which is only being replicated in the competitive environment.

At Manchester United, Thomas was part of a squad succeeding - even qualifying for the Champions League last season - but there was instability. Players consistently came and went, leaving a section of the squad low on confidence and struggling.

Even Thomas herself knows that, stating post-match that having someone - Vilahamn - believe in her is key to her success.

"Probably just playing under someone that I know believes in me. That’s important, that’s when I play my best football. Playing in my actual position, things like that. [I’m] just sort of on a roll - hopefully I keep it up."

The 27-year-old continued, stating that the squad is excited by the future under Vilahamn - thriving with their own personality.

"He’s allowed us to have our own personality, as long as we stick with his style. He wants to press and be on the ball, be a possession team, and he’s got the right personnel for that and I think it’s exciting for us to sort of have that culture," she said.

The WSL season is only four games old and plenty can change from now until May, however, Tottenham are enjoying one of their best spells ever in the league, despite missing their Player of the Season from last year. With England's return around the corner, coupled with Thomas' confident personality, the sky is the limit for the Lilywhites.