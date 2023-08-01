England 6-1 China: Lauren James shines as Lionesses cruise into knockout stages

England cruised into the Women's World Cup knockout stages after comfortably beating China 6-1 in Adelaide. Lauren James produced one of the greatest performances at the World Cup so far to lead the Lionesses to victory.

England had the dream start to life at the Hindmarsh Stadium, as Alessia Russo fired the favourites into the lead. Arsenal's new star striker calmly fired her shot into the bottom left corner, after impressive build-up from England's attack.

The European champions controlled the tempo of the match throughout, leading to a dominant display down under. Lauren Hemp doubled their lead 27 minutes in with a controlled, left-footed strike past Zhu Yu. James extended the Lionesses' lead at the end of the first half with a well-placed strike from the edge of the box.

Shuang Wang pulled one back for the Steel Roses 57 minutes in from the penalty spot, yet it only acted as a consolation goal. China's two-goal deficit only lasted for a matter of minutes though, as James placed a stunning volley into the top right corner.

Chloe Kelly took advantage of an individual mistake from Yu to tap the ball into an empty net and extend England's lead, whilst Rachel Daly wrapped up the scoring with a powerful volley into the top left corner.

Sarina Wiegman's team will face Nigeria in the round of 16 on Monday, as they look to continue their ambitions for World Cup glory. Meanwhile, China's World Cup journey comes to an end in a disappointing fashion.

Story of the match

England made three changes from their battling 1-0 win against Denmark. Hemp, Jessica Carter, and Katie Zelem replaced Chloe Kelly, Ella Toone, and Keira Walsh. Meanwhile, China made one change from their victory against Haiti. Shuang Wang replace the suspended Rui Zhang in the middle of the park.

Before the match, it was unclear how the Lionesses would tactically lineup, but from kick-off, they set up with a back three of Carter, Millie Bright, and Alex Greenwood, with Rachel Daly and Lucy Bronze as wing-backs.

It did not take long for the European champions to find their groove. Just four minutes in, Russo opened the scoring for England. The newly-announced Gunner started the attack with a precise through-ball down the line to Hemp. The winger's dangerous cross was cleared to the edge of the box, but James' quick thinking allowed her to keep the attack alive and square it to Russo. The 24-year-old took a touch, before calmly placing it into the bottom left corner.

The Lionesses' fast start continued and they nearly made it 2-0 13 minutes in. Russo latched onto a dangerous through-ball in behind, before placing a precision pass to Hemp. The Manchester City winger latched onto it, but could only fire her effort wide of the goal.

As the European champions continued to control the match, they eventually doubled their lead 27 minutes in through a sublime team goal. Bright intercepted the ball on the halfway line, powerfully drove forward, and laid it off to James. The 21-year-old placed another precision through-ball for Hemp, who made no mistake one-on-one with the goalkeeper. A calm, left-footed strike into the bottom left corner asserted England's dominance down under.

England would not have been criticised for resting up after doubling their lead, yet they continued to pursue more. James extended their lead just before the half-time break with a stunning strike. The winger was left unmarked from a free-kick, allowing Greenwood to find her with ease. James had time and space to pick her spot to the goalkeeper's right superbly.

James' sensational performance continued into the dying seconds of the first half, as she curled a spectacular strike into the top left corner. However, one of the goals of the tournament was cruelly denied by VAR; the referee deemed Lucy Bronze to interfere with play in the build-up, much to the confusion of fans around the world. Despite a dampening decision for the Lionesses, they still led 3-0 going into half-time.

Wiegman used England's comfortable lead in the second half to rotate the squad. Georgia Stanway, who was running the risk of suspension in the knockout stages, was replaced by Laura Coombs for the second half.

China pulled one back from the penalty spot 57 minutes in. VAR and the referee judged Lucy Bronze to commit a "possible handball" within the six-yard box. The right-back was given a yellow card despite protesting her innocence, as Wang placed her penalty down the middle of the goal.

However, England quickly restored their three-goal lead through James. The winger scored her second goal of the game in spectacular fashion, as she latched onto a perfectly-weighted cross from Carter, before placing a volley into the top right corner.

Yet, the scoring did not stop there. Chloe Kelly took advantage of an individual mistake from Yu to tap the ball into an empty net and continue the Lionesses' rout. Finally, fine work down the flank from Kelly and a well-placed volley from Daly completed the demolition job down under to make it 6-1.

As the full-time whistle blew, England's mission was complete, as they cruised into the knockout stages.

Player of the match - Lauren James

It was one of England's finest performances since their European triumph last summer, but there was only ever one option for player of the match.

Lauren James produced one of the greatest individual performances at the World Cup so far, with two goals and three assists down under. She showed calmness and composure to set up Russo, Hemp, and Kelly, whilst her finishing in front of goal left the stadium speechless.

The 21-year-old would have been carrying home the match ball if she was not cruelly denied by VAR in the first half. If the Lionesses are to bring World Cup glory home, James will be the key cog within the system.