Brian Sørensen "pleased" with youthful squad despite derby defeat

Everton Women's manager Brian Sorensen claimed he is "pleased" with his youthful squad's performance despite falling to defeat to fierce rivals Liverpool.

The Reds gained the bragging rights over their closely-located neighbours, as goals from Sophie Roman Haug and Yana Daniels were enough to see out the victory after Toni Duggan halved the deficit in the dying seconds.

The defeat marks the end of the Toffees' three-match unbeaten run, in which they entered the derby in good form, despite having a depleted squad due to injury.

Speaking post-match, Sorensen said: "I said to the girls after that it is hard to ask for more, the amount of changes we have. You look at how strong Liverpool are starting. We played probably the youngest Everton starting eleven on the pitch, if we took Toni (Duggan) out it would probably be the record.

"I think at times we did really well, we handled the ball really well and of course we knew that it would be hard but they tried to play, they tried to do absolutely everything and at the end we were chasing a second goal and we had some big chances. With the amount of players we have out and the amount of players I had to recall and rest today to make sure they are ready for Sunday, I am pleased."

Macey Settle's debut

Included in the young starting eleven was 16-year-old, Macey Settle, who impressed on her debut.

When asked about her performance, the Dane commented: "It shows she trained with us once in a while and she knows what we want to do. You have to remember: Karoline (Olisen) is 19, Alyssa (Aherne) is 19, Emma (Bissell) is 21, Annie Wilding also. That is a lot of young players in that team. I think they did well, Macey was excellent, but then she also looked like that in training, so she just did what she normally does."

Emily Ramsey's injury

Everton's number one was superb on Wednesday, and she certainly kept the scoreline down.

Unfortunately, the England Under-23 international was forced off due to sustaining an injury in the midst of what turned out to be the winner.

The 43-year-old said: "She twisted her ankle. I think she would have saved that rebound if she didn’t twist her ankle when she was hitting the post unfortunately. We don’t know if it is serious or just a minor twist, but we hope for the best."

Manchester City clash

Up next for Sorensen's side is Manchester City, who travel to Merseyside on Sunday in search of three points to help their title charge.

It will be a tough test for Everton, who managed minutes in the derby ahead of their "priority" WSL clash.

The manager said: "We try to save some (players) at half-time because we need the legs and them ready to do 90 (minutes) on Sunday. We will give everything and we know it is going to be incredibly tough because they (City) are playing really well at the minute.

"But, we played them two times in pre-season and once in the Conti Cup and we only lost with one goal, so we have confidence in that. We will give absolutely everything in the last game here. We have Martina (Piemonte) back which will help us with the physicality in the game. We will put a team out that will die on that pitch."