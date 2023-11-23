Arsenal vs West Ham United: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 8, 2023

DAGENHAM, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 05: Caitlin Foord of Arsenal holds off Kirsty Smith of West Ham United during the Barclays FA Women's Super League match between West Ham United and Arsenal at Chigwell Construction Stadium on February 05, 2023 in Dagenham, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

The latest London derby in this season's Women's Super League campaign sees 2nd placed Arsenal welcome 11th placed West Ham United, with both sides needing the points for different reasons in their quests this term.

The Gunners come into this clash off the back of a professional 3-0 victory over Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend. Stina Blackstenius gave Arsenal the lead on 12 minutes, with the Brighton defence suspect to say the least, allowing the Swede to have a swing and a miss before firing home.

Jonas Eidevall's side had to wait untill the last ten minutes to make sure of the points however, with goals from Caitlin Foord and Frida Maanum wrapping up the points for the side from N5.

West Ham had their hearts broken late on in a 3-2 thriller against Aston Villa at the Chigwell Construction Stadium last weekend.

Rehanne Skinner's side went ahead through a Viviane Asseyi penalty but were pegged back by Anna Patten's first goal for Villa.

Adriana Leon gave The Villans the lead in the second half, before Lisa Evans looked to have snatched back a point for The Irons with a goal ten minutes before the end.

The hosts hearts were broken late on however, as Rachel Daly spun and fired a stunning volley into the top left corner to seal a massive win for Villa and move them two points clear of the drop.

Team News:

Arsenal

Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall opted to refresh his side for their Conti Cup clash with Southampton on Thursday night, with Laia Codina and Katherine Kuhl the most notable starters at St Marys looking to put their imprint on proceedings and force their way into the team against West Ham.

The Gunners, however, still have a considerable amount of long term absentees, with Leah Williamson, Laura Weinrother and Teyah Goldie all still in recovery for their respective ACL injuries.

Kim Little, Vivianne Miedema, Jen Beattie and Sabrina D'Angelo all missed out on the match day squad of the win over Brighton, with all bar Scottish international Little, returning for the Conti Cup clash with Southampton.

West Ham United:

Despite their 3-1 defeat to Brighton in the Conti Cup on Wednesday evening, Rehanne Skinner used the clash to give minutes to players who hadn't been able to feature too much for the squad so far this campaign.

Jessie Stapleton, the 18 year old Irish international made her West Ham United bow in the cup clash, lasting an hour, with Jess Ziu also getting another thirty minutes under her belt too as she stepped up her recovery.

Predicted line ups:

Arsenal:

Zinsberger (GK), Maritz, Ilestedt, Wubben-Moy, McCabe, Cooney-Cross, Little, Pelova, Foord, Mead, Russo. (4-2-3-1).

West Ham:

Arnold (GK), Shimizu, Cooke, Tysiak, Cissoko, Smith, Harries, Leigh-Stringer, Fillis, Ueki, Asseyi. (5-3-2).

Key Players:

Arsenal - Victoria Pelova

Of all the star names plying their trade at Arsenal this term, it is a 24 year old dutch international by the name of Victoria Pelova who has taken the club and it's fans by storm with some of her performances this term.

Having starred in the 3-0 win over Brighton, it was her stunning performance in the 6-2 drubbing over Leicester that really got fans purring.

After the Gunners had scored three in ten minutes to go from trailing 2-0 to leading 3-2, Pelova scored the fourth and assisted goals five and six in the turnaround that left pretty much everyone speechless.

She has that one goal against The Foxes and three assists to her name this season, with the other coming in the memorable 2-1 win over Aston Villa, where she was heavily praised for coming on and changing the game.

With a 77% pass accuracy rate this season too, Pelova really has taken the bull by the horns this season, with the Dutch International proving that she could really be the jewel in Jonas Eidevall's crown for the rest of the campaign.

West Ham United - Viviane Asseyi

30 year old French International Viviane Asseyi has appeared in all nine of West Ham's games so far this term, seven in the league and two in the Conti Cup.

Having found her goalscoring touch more recently with strikes in consecutive home defeats to Bristol City and last weekend against Aston Villa, Irons fans will be hoping the striker will kick start her season.

Her goal and assist in last weekend’s defeat to Aston Villa saw her gain a spot in the Team of the Week despite being on the losing side, and for a striker that actually averages 1.6 shots per game, she will have to be at her lethal best, to help West Ham take anything from the formidable task of Arsenal.

Match Details:

Where is the game being played?

Arsenal host West Ham United at Meadow Park on Sunday 26th November 2023.

How can I watch?

For UK Viewers, this game will be available to watch on The FA Player.

What time is kick-off?

This London Derby will get underway at 2pm.