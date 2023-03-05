Arsenal vs Liverpool: Women’s Super League Preview, 2023

Fresh off the back from their Conti Cup triumph against Chelsea, Arsenal cut the celebrations short as they make a swift return to league action as Liverpool travel to the capital.

Arsenal’s fortunes have been mixed of late, with two defeats in their last five outings slipping them out of a title race that looked imminent for the Gunners. Despite this, the 3-1 Conti Cup victory against Chelsea was a huge sigh of relief, as they could proudly lift the trophy high above their head at Selhurst Park. Their celebrations will have to be cut short as they make a swift return to league action, as Liverpool visits the capital, so the Gunners will look to use their cup success as a kick-start towards the business end of the season.

Liverpool travels to Borehamwood on a torrid run of form, winning just once, against the team directly below them, Reading, in their last six. The Reds have found life back in the Women’s Super League strenuous, with them in a perilous position and dropping down to the Women’a Championship again is pertinent, so wins on the board to escape the threat of the drop is paramount. Against the odds and to end their hoodoo against Arsenal, Liverpool needs to chalk up three points tomorrow.

Katie McCabe of Arsenal closes down Yana Daniels of Liverpool during the FA Women's Super League match at Prenton Park on October 23, 2022 in Birkenhead, England. (Photo by Arsenal FC/Getty Images)

Team News

Arsenal

A usual regular in the Arsenal side is Euro’s winner Lotte Wubben-Moy, who’s missed out on multiple vital minutes of late after she was substituted off against Manchester City a few weeks back. So, if an injury is keeping her from getting a full crack of minutes, then a regular cameo could take a while to come back. However, if she’s raring to go, she could start on Wednesday if Jonas Eidevall is looking for fresh impetus.

Youngster Kathrine Kuhl has also got some minutes under her belt, and despite rarely featuring for a full ninety minutes for the Gunners, she has for her national side, Denmark. Eidevall could take this into account and hand Kuhl an appearance with a quick turnaround of games.

But to keep their fine form going, most are expecting the Arsenal manager to name the same eleven that started the Conti Cup final.

Liverpool

Emma Koivisto missed out on Liverpool’s latest blow against Leicester City, so she could make a return to the Reds squad fresh from an appearance for Finland.

Shanice van de Sanden has also missed out on plenty of recent matches, so her already lengthy spell on the sidelines could go on.

Predicted Line-Ups

Arsenal

Zinsberger; Maritz, Williamson, Sousa, Catley; Leonhardsen-Maanum, Little, Walti; McCabe, Blackstenius, Foord

Liverpool

Laws; Roberts, Bonner, Matthews, Campbell, Hinds; Nagano, Holland, Kearns, Lawley, Stengel

Players To Watch

Leah Williamson (Arsenal)

Arsenal’s focal point is the defence, with the Gunners conceding just eight times this campaign which sees them have the joint-best defence in the Women’s Super League.

The goals have been spread around the team gradually, with the top goal scorer for Arsenal chalking up four strikes, but a defensively astute outfit sees them high up in the league, helped by their captain, Leah Williamson.

The Arsenal and England skipper has been instrumental over time for the Gunners and this season, with a solid backbone being built.

It will be hard to break Arsenal down tomorrow for Liverpool, so an assertive display is needed for Williamson.

Leah Williamson of Arsenal during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup Final match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Selhurst Park on March 05, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Alan Walter - Arsenal FC/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Katherine Stengel (Liverpool)

Liverpool’s top scorer and biggest threat going forward, the American Katherine Stengel will need to be closely monitored by the Gunners.

After some displays which include away at Reading and single-handedly winning Liverpool a crunch match against reigning champions Chelsea, Stengel, like most of the squad, has taken a dip in form, but if one Liverpool player could show up, it’s the American.

Katherine Stengel of Liverpool wins the ball from Alex Greenwood of Manchester City during the FA Women's Super League match between Manchester City and Liverpool at The Academy Stadium on October 30, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Stirk - The FA/The FA via Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will take place at Meadow Park, Borehamwood.

What time is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 19:15 GMT on Wednesday, March 8.

How can I watch?

The game is not on live TV in the United Kingdom.

If you cannot get to Saturday’s game, follow the action by watching through the FA Website and the club’s respective Twitter feeds will record all of the action.