Everton 1-2 Liverpool: Reds victorious on derby day

Liverpool claimed the bragging rights with a 2-1 victory over rivals Everton at Walton Hall Park in the Continental Cup.

Goals courtesy of Sophie Roman Haug and Yana Daniels secured the win for The Reds, who put an end to their counterpart’s three-game unbeaten run.

Toni Duggan halved the deficit in the 99th minute, but it was too little, too late for the hosts.

Both sides made seven changes coming into the tie, with Everton manager Brian Sørensen claiming the tie was “not important”, stating the clash with Manchester City on Sunday is the “priority”.

Story of the game

A great block from Jenna Clarke prevented the hosts from opening the scoring with less than two minutes on the clock. Karoline Olesen drove forward down the right and played in the advancing Toni Duggan. The forward cut-in on to her favored foot, but saw her effort blocked to relieve The Reds early on.

It was the visitors who broke the deadlock though, as Roman Haug volleyed home directly from a corner in the fifth minute. Missy Bo Kearns lofted the ball into the area, with the 24-year-old sweeping the ball into the far corner at the front-post to give Liverpool the advantage.

Seven minutes later the noisy neighbours came close to doubling their tally from a similar position. Lucy Parry whipped an enticing ball into the box that was met by the head of Roman Haug. The Norwegian’s powerful header was caught well by Emily Ramsey, who went down minutes later with an injury.

The shot-stopper was called into action again in the 32nd minute as she was forced to tip another Roman Haug header over the crossbar. Great work from the Reds midfield enabled Parry to send a first-time cross into the danger area. Inevitably, the forward met the cross, sending a looping header at goal. The Toffees’ number one did well to deny her though, with her positioning letting her side off the hook.

It wasn't to be for Everton (Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images)

Roman Haug was a threat throughout the first-half and came close to doubling her tally on the stroke of half-time. A sloppy back-pass trickled across the Blues’ box, falling at the feet of the alert forward. All four corners of Walton Hall Park gasped as she latched on to the ball and released an effort heading goalward. It was Ramsey to the rescue again though, as the 23-year-old got her body in the way to deny Roman Haug a brace.

Matt Beard’s side came flying out the blocks after the interval, as Ramsey made a spectacular save to deny Jenna Clarke in the 49th minute. Kearns curled a sumptuous ball into the danger area, where the visitors’ aerial threat was demonstrated once more. The 22-year-old rose highest from the set-piece to glance the ball towards the far-corner. Ramsey leapt into action to deny her in spectacular fashion and keep Sorensen’s side in it.

Moments later in the 56th minute, it was two as Ramsey’s error was capitalised on by Yana Daniels. Kearns tested the England Under-23 international with a free-kick that stung her palms. The ‘keeper looked to have caught the effort but spilt it into the path of the advancing Daniels. A yard from goal, she slid-in in front of the travelling fans to double their lead.

Following the second goal, the Everton camp huddled in an attempt at recollection. It clearly worked, as they almost found an equaliser immediately. Substitute, Heather Payne crossed low from the right, finding the feet of Toni Duggan inside the six-yard box. She flicked the ball at goal with an elegant backheel, but the cheeky effort was blocked and cleared away.

In the 72nd minute, substitute Courtney Brosnan made her first save of the evening to deny Leanne Kiernan. The Ireland-international burst through the middle to sprint at goal. Presented with a one-on-one, she was matched by the ‘keeper, who stood her ground to keep it at 2-0.

The hosts’ first clearcut chance of the night came with a minute remaining, as Rachel Laws made an excellent save to maintain her clean sheet. Emma Bissell diverted a dangerous Payne cross goalward, but the ‘keeper reacted rapidly to palm the ball away.

Duggan skimmed the post in the dying seconds after whisking a powerful strike at goal from range.

The England international was on a mission, and restored hope in the 99th minute, rifling the ball into the back of the net from inside the area, ensuing the last few minutes were nervy.

It wasn't to be for Everton though, who now face Manchester City on Sunday.

Player of the match

Sophie Roman Haug terrorised the Blues' backline and was a real handful throughout.

She got on the scoresheet to open the scoring and put in a terrific performance to send the travelling home with a grin on their face.