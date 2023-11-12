Tottenham 1-1 Liverpool: Haug header cancels out stunning Celin Bizet solo goal

Liverpool came from behind to draw 1-1 with Tottenham Hotspur in the Women's Super League, thanks to a well-placed header from Sophie Roman Haug.

Celin Bizet's stunning solo goal gave Tottenham hope of victory, but pressure from Liverpool soon told through Haug. It keeps the two sides level on points in the WSL, knowing both teams missed chances to win the match.

Spurs have become synonymous with their high-pressing football under Robert Vilahamn - showcased in every WSL match this season. It was the same story against Liverpool and, although not as effective as in previous matches, Bizet and Martha Thomas caused problems with their press from the front.

Liverpool looked dangerous in transition, particularly with Grace Fisk on the right flank, yet they lacked composure in the box. They were bound to be punished for it eventually in the first half, soon proving accurate as Bizet opened the scoring for Spurs 28 minutes in with a stunning solo run from her half. Sophie Roman Haug's guided header into the bottom corner ended Liverpool's frustration in front of goal with 66 minutes on the clock.

As Sarina Wiegman watched on, part of the focus was on Grace Clinton. The 20-year-old, who was called up to the England squad last international break but did not feature, was keen to impress Wiegman, symbolised by her energetic and determined runs into the final third. Although she did not contribute to a goal, Clinton proved to be a consistent threat throughout.

Tottenham travel to the Midlands next week to face Leicester, whilst Matt Beard's Liverpool stay in the capital to face WSL champions Chelsea.

Story of the match

Tottenham made one change to the team that drew 1-1 with Everyon last week. Kit Graham came in for Drew Spence, with the Jamaican not even in the squad due to injury.

Liverpool made two changes from last week's 2-1 win against Leicester. Mia Enderby and Ceri Holland replaced Jasmine Matthews and Missy Bo Kearns.

It was a cagey opening ten minutes at Brisbane Road, but Spurs were the first side to threaten. In quick succession, Angharad James had a powerful shot cleared away for a corner by Jenna Clark before Ashleigh Neville placed a looping header narrowly wide of the goal.

However, Liverpool continually possessed a threat on the counter-attack. Melissa Lawley's partnership with Fisk caused Spurs problems repeatedly, yet they lacked the final product. That was epitomised 22 minutes in when Fisk laid it on a plate for Haug, but the Norwegian placed her effort over the bar from close range.

The Reds' lack of composure in the front of goal soon cost them, as Bizet opened the scoring for Spurs 27 minutes. The Norwegian dispossessed Taylor Hinds in Spurs' half before dazzling past a handful of Liverpool defenders. Martha Thomas' chaotic run in behind brought defenders out of possession, allowing Bizet to continue driving forward and fire a low, powerful shot into the bottom corner - opening her WSL account for the season.

Despite Bizet's goal changing the scoreline, a similar story on the pitch remained. Beard's team continued to pressure Vilahamn's side up until the final third, but repeated crosses into the box either failed to find Haug or put her off balance as she lept for the header.

However, the visitors remained insecure at the back; Bizet nearly doubled Spurs' lead 40 minutes in with a powerful effort, only for Clark's deflection to luckily clear off the underside of the bar. As the half-time whistle blew, Spurs had a narrow 1-0 lead, but they knew their work was far from done.

Spurs were forced into one substitute at half-time as centre-back Amy Turner replaced the injured Luana Bühler. But it did not stop Spurs from playing like they under Vilahamn's philosophy. Olga Ahtinen and Eveliina Summanen provided continued energy in the middle of the park, often leading to counter-attacks starting with the duo.

With 60 minutes on the clock, the tempo of the match slowed down. The stop-start approach due to injuries prevented either side from finding rhythm in East London. Once the match did find a slight flow, Liverpool soon equalised through Haug 66 minutes in.

The 24-year-old was left unmarked in the middle of the box, allowing her to latch onto Yana Daniëls floating cross comfortably, before guiding her header past Becky Spencer. The momentum of the match seemed to foreshadow the equaliser with consistent crosses towards Haug finally paying off.

Liverpool's equaliser kickstarted a back-and-forth ending. Substitute Jessica Naz proved a threat on the counter-attack, whilst Haug continued to showcase her presence in the box for the visitors. With less than ten minutes remaining, Gemma Bonner had glory in front of her eyes, yet she skewed her volley from within the box wide of the goal.

Neither side came close to threatening in the dying minutes - broken up by Ahtinen being stretchered off injured in stoppage time, leading to both sides knowing victory was within their grasp as the full-time whistle blew.

Player of the Match - Celin Bizet

Bizet had failed to register a goal contribution in the WSL before today, with Clinton, Thomas and Spence shining the light on Tottenham's clinical attack.

Yet today it was her turn. The 24-year-old's driving solo goal epitomised her work rate and determination this season, with it finally combining to full effect at Brisbane Road. She could have easily scored more, with another shot in the second half crashing off the underside of the bar.