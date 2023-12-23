Arteta: Arsenal’s ‘courage and belief’ came to fore in intense draw

Mikel Arteta praised the “courage, belief and maturity” of his Arsenal players after they emerged with a valuable point from a pulsating and intense draw away to Liverpool to secure top spot at Christmas.

Gabriel’s fourth-minute header gave Arsenal an early lead but a brilliant goal by Mohamed Salah just before the half-hour earned the home team a point and leaves the two teams first and second in the table.

“It was an unbelievable game of football, one of the most intense and hectic games I’ve witnessed in this league in 20 years,” Arteta said.

“The quality and the intention of both teams was superb to watch. To witness our boys play at that level, to have the courage and belief to play at that level, I think they deserve big, big credit.”

The Arsenal manager is hopeful the experience of being in a title race last season will stand his side in good stead as they hold the No.1 spot on Christmas Day for the second season running.

“We have the experience of being where we are today. We should be really happy because that shows a lot consistency among this new group to do it in the biggest league in the world,” he said.

“But that’s it. We are where we want to be right now — both in the Premier League and the Champions League.

“We all deserve a beautiful dinner with our families tomorrow but then we are back on it because West Ham is going to be very tough again.

“Of course there are certain things we have to improve, especially killing games. With the amount of dominance we’re showing, sometimes the results have been too close and we’ve had to dig in to maintain results. But that’s it, nothing else.”

Klopp: Odegaard handball was a penalty

Meanwhile, Jurgen Klopp was left bemused as to why Liverpool were not awarded a penalty for Martin Odegaard’s handball in the first half.

Getty: Chris Brunskill

VAR ruled referee Chris Kavanagh had not made a clear and obvious error in not penalising the Arsenal captain after he slipped and seemingly handled the ball as Salah attempted to get past him.

Klopp called it “a weird situation” and questioned why it was not given as a penalty.

“I didn’t see it in the game, I saw it after and I think we all agree it was handball,” the Liverpool manager said.

“But I always wait until Mr Dermot [Gallagher, the former referee] explains it the next day [in his role as a TV analyst] what’s really the case. He will find a way to explain to me why it was not handball. For me it’s a clear handball. I have no idea if it would have influenced the result.”

Klopp was also left to contend with another injury at left-back as Kostas Tsimikas, deputising for Andy Robertson who has been out since October with a dislocated shoulder, broke his collarbone in a collision which also floored his manager after being pushed by Bukayo Saka.

“I was too close to really see what happened, to be honest. The problem I had in that moment was I thought: ‘OK, I’m fine’, so I was assuming that Kostas was fine as well and he’s obviously not fine,” said Klopp, who is hopeful a knee injury to Luis Diaz is only minor.

“He’s broken his collarbone at least. It’s really bad for us. I cannot say anything about that [the challenge from Saka]. You have to judge that, not me.”