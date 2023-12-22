Liverpool vs Arsenal: Premier League Preview, Gameweek 18, 2023

Arsenal face a trip to Anfield, where they face Liverpool, as both sides look to assert their place at the summit of the Premier League table.

Liverpool are fresh off the back of a 5-1 demolition of West Ham in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, but Jurgen Klopp's side were held to a frustrating, and surprising, home draw against Man United last weekend.

Arsenal will have enjoyed having a week off ahead of the busy festive schedule, after beating Brighton 2-0 at home last Sunday - making them the first team to keep a clean sheet against the Seagulls in the Premier League all season.

A win for either side would see them go top of the league for Christmas and, as both sides hope to be battling for the title come the end of the season, it will be a hugely significant game for both team's seasons.

History suggests that we are set for an entertaining affair, with 11 goals in the last three meetings between these sides. Arsenal have lost just one of these games, though Liverpool can take solace in having not lost at home to the Gunners in the league since 2012.

Team news

Joel Matip remains unavailable for the Reds after rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL), an injury that is expected to rule the 32-year-old out for the rest of the season.

Thiago Alcantara is another absentee as he recovers from a groin injury, an issue that has seen the Spanish midfielder sidelined since April.

While this week has seen positive news regarding Andrew Robertson's recovery from a dislocated shoulder, the Scottish defender is still not expected to feature until the new year.

Diogo Jota has also been ruled out of the Arsenal game because of a hamstring injury, and it is thought that he will likely also return to action in 2024.

Alexis Mac Allister suffered a seemingly innocuous knee injury after being on the receiving end of a challenge in the game against Sheffield United earlier this month, but remains absent as a result.

Despite initial fears, Ryan Gravenberch is reportedly available for selection, though the Dutchman could be subject to a late fitness test ahead of the game.

Jurrien Timber is said to be making exceptional progress, though the young defender remains sidelined for the foreseeable future as he recovers from a serious knee injury that he sustained on the opening weekend of the season.

Fabio Vieira is also not in contention for the game after undergoing surgery on a groin injury late last month, and the Portuguese playmaker is not expected to feature again until late January at the earliest.

Takehiro Tomiyasu is suffering from a calf injury, and the Japanese defender is expected to have a similar return time frame to Vieira, with the end of January looking likely.

It is thought that Thomas Partey is nearing a return from his thigh injury, shortly before he leaves for the African Cup of Nations (AFCON), though the veteran Ghanian midfielder will miss the Liverpool game.

While Jorginho's chances of featuring against Liverpool are not zero, the Italian remains a major doubt and is expected to miss the crunch match because of his recent ankle injury.

Mohamed Elneny is thought to have a better chance of featuring in the game, though the Egyptian is still unlikely to be involved as he nears a return from a thigh issue.

Likely line-ups

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Konate, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Szoboszlai, Endo, Gravenberch; Salah, Nunez, Diaz

Raya; White, Saliba, Gabriel, Zinchenko; Rice, Havertz; Saka, Odegaard, Martinelli; Jesus

Key players

Liverpool - Alisson

In recent weeks, Alisson has been an immovable force between the sticks for Klopp's side, having averaged more than three saves per game.

Arsenal have scored the joint fifth most goals in the league this season, so Alisson's job will be crucial if Liverpool hope to get a result out of this game.

Arsenal - Kai Havertz

Just a few weeks ago, identifying Havertz as a key player would have likely drawn a few laughs but, now, it is impossible to overlook the German's importance to Mikel Arteta's Arsenal side.

The 24-year-old has scored three goals in his last five Premier League games, as well as averaging an 82% passing accuracy.

In a game where chances could prove few and far between for the Gunners, they will need Havertz to be at the top of his game, and for him to be a real creative outlet against an exciting, though less established, Liverpool midfield.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

Liverpool's iconic home stadium, Anfield.

When is the match?

Saturday 23rd December 2023, kick-off is at 17:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

For viewers in the United Kingdom, this game is being shown live on Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League. Alternatively, highlights will be posted to both clubs' YouTube channels shortly after full-time.