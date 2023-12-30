"It's been tough to adapt" - Ade Oluwo on the step up to the National League

Ade Oluwo has hit the ground running with Barnet in the National League this season.

He stands tall, beaming with a smile, awaiting the cameras for post-match duties with the media team after the 1-0 win against Southend United.

"I'd say it's been tough to adapt," Oluwo admits to VAVEL. The centre-back joined National League outfit Barnet in the summer. In fact, the Bees were so eager to secure his services that the announcement was uploaded to social media before clubs had even started to release their retained lists.

Ade Oluwo in action against Southend United (@BarnetFC/Kieran Falcon)

The 24-year-old started his career at Fisher FC, who plough their trade in the SCEFL Premier Division. He was recognised by Robbie Simpson and his staff, who invited him on trial during preseason at Chelmsford City. Having impressed against Enfield, the Chelmsford manager recalls giving him his first deal.

"I remember speaking to him and telling him after that Enfield pre-season friendly that we were going to offer him a deal. The way his face lit up and the biggest smile came onto his face and that was, still to date, one of my best moments as a manager."

The centre-back joined Chelmsford City in the 2020/21 season, where the National League were forced to null and void all of their divisions due to the rapid spread of the COVID pandemic.

The following season saw Oluwo solidify his place in the backline for the Clarets, featuring 36 times and scoring two goals. But it was the 2022/23 season that the 24-year-old shone in, despite picking up a serious injury that saw him sidelined from November to March.

Ade made 24 appearances, helped to keep 10 clean sheets and scored another two goals as Chelmsford finished 5th and entered the playoffs. It was late heartbreak for the Clarets in the playoff eliminator, losing in extra time to St Albans City.

However, it marked a significant comeback for Oluwo, who had recovered from a concerning back injury that saw him taken off in the midweek fixture before Chelmsford were due to play Barnet in the FA Cup.

It took only 17 days after the St Albans clash for the Bees to prise him away from Melbourne Stadium. Simpson was full of praise for his defender in a statement that the club released online following his departure.

"His progression since then [joining] has been absolutely outstanding, he was named in Young Team of the Year last season and he could’ve easily left in the summer last year but he realised that he was still learning and he still had a bit more to do to go to a club at a higher level and stake his claim properly like he wants to.”

Teammates, friends, and fans all showed their support when the signing was announced.

Some supporters even hailed him as the 'best centre-back Chelmsford had had in ages', a real testament to his efforts at the club.

The step up to the National League - otherwise known as the fifth tier - at a club such as Barnet means a transition into professional football. While there still remains a minor contingent in the league that are part-time, Barnet's former Football League status means that the playing squad train at the excellent Hive facilities every day.

Ade Oluwo in training ahead of Ebbsfleet United (@BarnetFC/Kieran Falcon)

Speaking to Oluwo about playing at a higher level, he acknowledged the impact that it has had, and how he is acclimatising to it.

"It's full-time now, playing football every day and it's tough on the body. The games are higher tempo, so you have to mentally and physically put more work in."

Although it's hard to ease into a new level quickly, Oluwo made it look very easy.

Within a month of joining, he was tasked with handling Ashley Barnes in a pre-season friendly against Norwich. In the next week, he was on hand to man-mark Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta for 45 minutes as the Bees kept a clean sheet and beat the Premier League opposition 1-0.

Ade Oluwo in action against Crystal Palace's Jean-Philippe Mateta during a preseason game (@BarnetFC/Kieran Falcon)

Ade capped off a perfect start in black and amber in the opening game of the National League campaign. A free-kick from Dale Gorman on the 20-minute mark wasn't cleared successfully by the Hartlepool United defence. Oluwo tussled away from Manny Onariasse before bravely getting a foot on the loose ball to score his first goal for the club and the Bees' first goal of the season.

Fast-forward to the end of December and Barnet sit pretty in 3rd. At one point they were biting the neck of a high-flying Chesterfield, but the Bees continue to buzz in their quest for promotion.

The same smile that Robbie Simpson saw after offering him his first deal was the one that Oluwo adorned after his goal proved to be the winner in front of 4,000 people as Barnet beat Southend United. Oluwo has three goals in the National League so far, having scored another game-winning header against local rivals Boreham Wood at Meadow Park.

Ade Oluwo being embraced by teammate Danny Collinge after the 1-0 win against Southend United (@BarnetFC/Kieran Falcon)

He is loved at the Hive already, with fans praising his composure, pace and a powerful header that has won them games this season. Despite the praise, Ade remains grounded and reflects on the first half of the season, considering what he can learn from it and apply in the next five months.

There have definitely been some highs and lows already for the centre-back. While he was the one to secure all three points in the derby day delight against Boreham Wood back in September, the live broadcast fixture against Oldham Athletic saw the experienced Mike Fondop and James Norwood run rags around Oluwo and the Barnet backline.

The Barnet team and fans mobbing Oluwo after his goal against rivals Boreham Wood (@BarnetFC/Kieran Falcon)

"I feel like I've done ok," says Oluwo. "There's definitely more room for improvement but we just keep working."

As he walks back down towards the tunnel, there is a feeling in the air that Barnet can make the extra step this season. The promised world of the Football League is somewhere they aim to return to, having been relegated in 2018. Under Dean Brennan, the side have a better feeling of 'courage and togetherness' and there's no one better who represents that than Ade Oluwo.