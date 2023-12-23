Barnet 6-0 Boreham Wood: Scintillating six in derby day victory for the Bees

It was the ultimate Christmas present for Barnet fans, with the Bees returning to winning ways, dismantling Boreham Wood courtesy of a hat-trick from Nicke Kabamba and goals from Harry Pritchard, Reece Hall-Johnson and Jordan Maguire-Drew.

Roughly six miles separate the two sides by distance, and it was six goals that divided them on the pitch. Nicke Kabamba opened the scoring in the 13th minute, slotting the ball neatly underneath Nathan Ashmore for the first of the afternoon.

Harry Pritchard doubled the deficit 14 minutes later, sliding bravely to the ball at the far post to divert Kabamba's shot-turned-cross towards the back of the net.

Kabamba doubled his account three minutes from the interval, again being played in behind the Boreham Wood defence and finding himself one-on-one with Ashmore.

Matters were made worse for the Wood four minutes into the second half - midfielder Jack Payne was given his marching orders for a rash two-footed tackle on Anthony Hartigan on the centre spot.

The Bees made it four through the returning Reece Hall-Johnson five minutes after the incident. Ben Coker's long cross in search of Kabamba was met by the former Wrexham defender at the far post, firing back across goal to increase the deficit.

Kabamba sealed his hat-trick from the spot in the 68th minute. The former Northampton Town striker was fouled in the area by Billy Sass-Davies, and he stepped up to secure his third with 22 minutes still remaining.

New signing Jordan Maguire-Drew joined the party, adding a sixth minutes later. The 26-year-old's shot deflected off a Boreham Wood defender and crept its way into the bottom left corner.

The hosts next face Southend United at Roots Hall on Boxing Day, who will be up for spoiling the party having received brilliant news of new owners exchanging contracts for the acquisition of their club. Meanwhile, the visitors have a chance to correct their mistakes, hosting bottom-of-the-table Kidderminster Harriers at Meadow Park.

Story of the game:

Barnet boss Dean Brennan made only one switch to the team that drew against Ebbsfleet United last weekend. Hall-Johnson replaced Idris Kanu, who Brennan later admitted was not 'fully 100% fit' to start.

As for their opponents, Luke Garrard made two adjustments to the side that won against Oxford City. Chris Bush and Jahmari Clarke made way for David Stephens and Angelo Balanta.

The visitors almost drew first blood within five minutes, when a defensive mistake let Balanta drive in on goal. However, Laurie Walker remained calm and saved well with his feet.

However, Nathan Ashmore produced an even better save on the opposite end, denying Pritchard with a fingertip save after former Boreham Wood player Zak Brunt found the 31-year-old in plenty of space.

The Bees found the back of the net through their top goalscorer, Nicke Kabamba. A long ball from Hartigan caught out the Wood defence, allowing Kabamba to run onto the ball and strike the ball underneath Ashmore.

Barnet FC celebrate the first goal during their 6-0 win against Boreham Wood. (Photo Credit: @BarnetFC/ Kieran Falcon)

The forward wheeled away to celebrate, putting on a traditional Santa hat in front of the cameras in true festive fashion.

Pritchard doubled the advantage on the cusp of the half hour mark, with Danny Collinge finding Kabamba in on the right-hand side. The 30-year-old's shot was off-target, but Pritchard was present at the far post to divert the attempt towards goal.

Brunt had an opportunity to make it three with a half-volley from outside the box, but Ashmore was equal to it to deny the game from slipping out of their hands completely.

Yet another through ball into Kabamba punished the Wood backline, and the game was all but complete three minutes from half time. The Barnet forward darted through again and produced a great finish to go into the break three goals to the good.

He could've sealed his hat-trick in injury time having taken the ball around Nathan Ashmore, but Erico Sousa acted intelligently to deny him on the goal line.

The visitors didn't have the quick start that they needed, and they were reduced to ten men in the 49th minute. Jack Payne caught Hartigan in possession with a slide tackle and referee David Richardson quickly pulled out a red card for the offence.

The capitulation was capped off with a fifth five minutes later, courtesy of Reece Hall-Johnson. A deep cross by Ben Coker was slightly overhit to meet Kabamba in the middle, but Hall-Johnson was there to fire home at the far post.

Barnet FC's Reece Hall-Johnson celebrates a goal during their 6-0 win against Boreham Wood in the Vanarama National League. (Photo Credit: @BarnetFC/ Kieran Falcon)

However, there was still time for a new face to open his account in black and amber. Jordan Maguire-Drew, who had been on the pitch for only seven minutes, saw his effort deflect off a defender and into the back of the net. The 26-year-old penned a loan deal with the Bees, having seen winger Courtney Senior depart as part of the swap deal the other way to Yeovil Town.

Five minutes of added time saw the Bees maintain possession with the 2000 fans happily cheering them on to victory at the Hive.

Player of the Match - Nicke Kabamba (Barnet)

Barnet FC's Nicke Kabamba, wearing a Santa hat, celebrating during the 6-0 win against Boreham Wood. (Photo Credit: @BarnetFC/ Kieran Falcon)

The forward has now increased his tally to 17 for the season, and in superb fashion as well. Speaking to VAVEL, Kabamba reflected on his excellent start to the season, mentioning, "If I can keep my shooting boots on and take the chances I'm getting, I'll be able to finish on a good amount of goals."