Barnet 1-4 Newport County: Fabulous four for the Exiles as they see off National League Barnet

Newport County booked their place against Eastleigh in the third round of the FA Cup, firing four past National League side Barnet. Goals from Lewis Payne, Omar Bogle, Seb Palmer-Houlden and an own goal from Danny Collinge ensured that the Exiles didn't fall to a 'cupset' in London.

In the initial clash between the two sides, the Bees enjoyed a lot of possession but conceded on the brink of half time to a goal from Kyle McLoughlin. However, the visitors pegged the League Two outfit back with a late equaliser in the 89th minute from defender Danny Collinge off a corner kick.

The National League side entered the replay in arguably better form, having enjoyed a 4-0 trashing of Maidstone United in the FA Trophy. Newport County took the lead against Tranmere Rovers through Will Evans, but another late goal from Connor Jennings secured the win for the Superwhites.

However, the League Two side took an early lead through Southampton loanee Lewis Payne, scoring his first goal for Newport from a swift counter-attack move.

Payne's cross on 13 minutes deflected off Seb Palmer-Houlden and into the feet of Omar Bogle, who finished from close range to extend their lead.

Matters were worsened for Barnet in the 25th minute, when Nick Townsend's goal kick was miscalculated by Danny Collinge mid-air, placing it over his goalkeeper and into the back of the net.

Barnet did respond in the 37th minute through their captain Harry Pritchard, fumbling the ball past Townsend off a trademark long throw from Jordan Cropper.

Despite some positive attacking moments from the Bees in the second half, another central long ball exploited the high line, and Palmer-Houlden secured a fourth for the Exiles with a collected finish.

Barnet hope to return to winning ways in the league with an away fixture against Ebbsfleet United at Stonebridge Road. Meanwhile, Newport hope to carry this positive momentum as they face Grimsby Town on home soil.



Story of the match:

Dean Brennan made five switches to the side that beat Maidstone over the weekend. Jerome Okimo and Jordan Cropper slotted in at the back, while Marvin Armstrong was named in midfield, preferred to captain Dale Gorman.

Newport manager Graham Coughlan was handed a late shock with the loss of talisman Will Evans, and while the Exiles' top scorer was named among the substitutes, Matt Baker replaced him in the starting XI.

A nervy start for the hosts was almost capitalised on within a minute; a defensive mishap from Laurie Walker allowed Seb Palmer-Houlden in on goal, but the Bees were quick to bail him out from an early opener.

However, the Exiles did take the lead on the 5-minute mark with an outstanding counter-attack. A one-two between Bogle and McLoughlin played the former in on the left wing, sliding across goal into Payne at the far post to fire home for the lead.

Newport doubled their advantage eight minutes later. Some great play from the Exiles allowed Payne to exploit the right wing again. His first-timed cross took a touch off Palmer-Houlden and conveniently into the path of Bogle on the goal line to tap into an empty net.

A free-kick from Bryn Morris minutes later could've increased Newport's lead, but Walker produced an incredible diving save to prevent a third in quick succession.

Despite some positive attacking phases for the Bees, their defensive frailties were exposed again when a long goal kick from Nick Townsend was misjudged by Danny Collinge, heading the ball over Walker and into his own net.

Barnet weren't going to give up without a fight. A routine long throw from Cropper was nodded on by Finley Potter, and diverted into the net by Harry Pritchard, handing the Bees a lifeline to try and salvage a result.

The lead could've been reduced to only a single goal inside the first minute of added time. Idris Kanu drifted inwards from the left wing, forcing a diving stop out of Townsend, with his curling effort heading for the top corner.

Barnet FC's Idris Kanu (pictured) during their FA Cup 2nd Round Replay tie against Newport County AFC at the Hive London on Tuesday 12th December, 2023. (Photo Credit: @BarnetFC/Kieran Falcon)

The Bees started the same way they ended the first half, with Kanu creating opportunities from the left-hand side. However, the attacking set-up was still prone to a quick counter from the visitors, and Palmer-Houlden could've made it four if not for flashing his effort wide on the break.

With not much to talk about throughout the first 15 minutes of the second half, Kanu again came agonisingly close to retrieving a second for the Bees in the 66th minute. The 24-year-old evaded his marker and his ambitious strike from distance rebounded off the crossbar - only a matter of inches away from dipping into the top corner.

However, yet another long ball as a result of Barnet's attacking shape played Palmer-Houlden in one-on-one with the goalkeeper. This time, the Bristol City loanee remained calm and composed, slotting past Walker to all but seal their status in the third round.

Five minutes of added time was nowhere near enough for the hosts to try and pull of the impossible, and the Welsh outfit saw off their competition to progress into the next stage of the tournament.



Player of the Match - Seb Palmer-Houlden (Newport County)