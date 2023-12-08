Leyton Orient vs Derby County: League One Preview, Gameweek 19, 2023

Over 30 years since their last meeting, Derby County travel to Leyton Orient this weekend in a bid to extend their unbeaten run to 5 league wins in a row.

Leyton Orient were promoted to League One as Champions of League Two in the 22/23 season and currently sit in 16th place after a tough run of 6 games without a win. They will be looking to forget about the disappointment of the FA Cup loss to Chesterfield when welcoming Derby County this weekend.

It was victory for Derby County in the Football League Trophy on Tuesday as they scored three goals to send them into the last 16 of the competition. Despite some heavy criticism for his managerial style from Rams fans in recent months, Paul Warne has been nominated for the Manager of the month award after he has lead the team to 4 league victories in a row.

In a fixture that is unfamiliar to both teams, it will be interesting to see how this one plays out.

Team News

Leyton Orient

Before their FA Cup second round clash against Chesterfield on Saturday, manager Richie Wellens was unable to confirm whether James, Moncur and Galbraith would be involved in the tie. However all three were back in the matchday squad and fit to play.

Striker Aaron Drinan was forced off against Bristol Rovers last time out in the league and it has since been confirmed he will be out for 6 to 8 weeks.

Dan Happe is in doubt, after pulling up in the warm-up against Chesterfield.

Derby County

In the last two games, Derby County have seen the return of Tyreece John-Jules, who had been injured for the best part of the season so far.

Despite John-Jules’ positive return, Paul Warne revealed that he will be including some academy players due to the current injury list.

After being rested for the Rams clash against Fleetwood Town in the Football League Trophy, Tyreece Fornah and Ryan Nyambe will possibly be included in this weekends squad.

Ryan Nyambe against Leyton Orient. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

The Derby manager also provided updates on Liam Thompson and Callum Elder, who will be hoping to be back in the fold next week however; Korey Smith, Martyn Waghorn and Conor Washington are still out injured.

Likely lineups

Leyton Orient

Brynn, James, Turns, Happe, Brown, Sotiriou, Archibald, El Mizouni (C), Drinan, Forde, Hunt

Derby County

Wildsmith, Wilson, Forsyth, Hourihane (C), Nelson, Cashin, Barkhuizen, Bird, Collins, Mendez-Laing, Ward

Key Players

Idris El Mizouni

Idris El Mizouni wearing the Captain's armband for Leyton Orient against Wigan Athletic. (Photo by Dylan Hepworth/MB Media/Getty Images)

The 2023/24 season is Idris El Mizouni’s second loan spell at Leyton Orient, after playing a crucial role in the O’s victorious 2022/23 League Two Campaign.

His work on and off the ball has caught the eye of many Leyton Orient supporters, as it demonstrates his strong work ethic and desire to help the team climb up the table and emulate the dominance of last season. It is this dedication to the club that has made him club Captain for the season.

In recent games he has struggled to make as much of an impact as seen previously, but with murmurs of him being called up for his national team, Tunisia ahead of the 2024 African Cup of Nations, he will likely be hoping that when facing the Rams he can turn this run of form around.

Tyreece John-Jules

Tyreece John-Jules playing for Derby. (Photo by Dave Howarth - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Tyreece John-Jules made his long awaited return to the Derby County Team against Port Vale after being sidelined through injury for most of the season so far. His impact off the bench away at Vale Park was immediate as he scored with his first touch of the ball.

The 22 year old has now scored 2 goals in 2 matches for the Rams, making himself an exciting prospect for the fans, especially with the injuries to forwards Waghorn and Washington.

Despite some concerns over his fitness, the Arsenal loanee has proved the impact he can have on the side and John-Jules could become a vital player in Derby County’s season, as they continue to climb the table and look to be competing for those top spots.

Where is the match being played?

Brisbane Road, the home of Leyton Orient.

How can I watch?

Taking place during the blackout, viewers in the UK cannot watch the game, but local broadcasters around the world may be televising the match.