Blackburn Rovers vs Rotherham United Preview: Championship, Gameweek 26, 2024

Blackburn Rovers are back on home turf as they take on Rotherham United, fan favourites to be relegated at the end of the 2023-24 season.

The last time the two met each other at Ewood Park resulted in a 3-0 win for the home team, with a Brereton Diaz brace and Szmodics' first home goal for Rovers.

Whilst Rovers are hoping to climb the table towards the play-offs, the opposition are looking to grab a crucial three points to help them stay in the EFL Championship.

Team News

Blackburn

Jon Dahl Tomasson has confirmed that fans can expect that there is more to come from Semir Telalovic when giving updates on the first team.

Tomasson said: "We're trying to turn him into a proven striker at this level and he is working hard for that.

“He's a great lad and he's been working hard for the team."

Following Rovers’ last two games, which have both ended in defeats for the North West outfit, fans may be hoping that the team gets freshened up after a busy schedule. Three points are imperative to stop the rot and get Blackburn back on track for a top six finish.

Sammie Szmodics is likely to feature as ever, he has been Rovers’ stand out player so far this campaign.

Callum Brittain can return to the first team following a three game ban after a red card.

There has not been any reported injuries from Rovers since their last fixture.

Rotherham United

Ex- Rovers defender Daniel Ayala plays for The Millers, although has only featured in seven games since the start of the season.



No new injuries have been reported over the last few days for the Millers.

Key Players

Blackburn Rovers

The most key player for Rovers at the minute is midfielder Sammie Szmodics.

This season he has 15 goals within 25 appearances. He also has three assists.

Another key player for Rovers is Adam Wharton, a product of the academy he has 884 successful short passes, 72 successful long passes and a passing completion of 84%.

The captain Lewis Travis is also another key player for Blackburn. He is another product of Rovers' Academy and has so far won 91 duels this season.

Rotherham United

Struggling Rotherham United have players who are considered key players when it comes to trying to help the club avoid relegation.

Sean Morrison, the 31 year old English defender has so far started 11 times. He has played 16 times and has had eight total shots this season.

Sam Nombe is also a key player for The Millers. He has played 20 games this season, with 957 minutes played. He has had 16 total shots and eight shots on target.

Match Details

Where will the game be played?

The game will be played at Ewood Park, Blackburn, BB2 4JF.

When is kick-off?

Kick-off is at 15:00 GMT.

How can I buy tickets?

Rovers fans can buy tickets on the day from either the Roverstore in-person or online.

For Rotherham fans, the home side are offering a pay on the gate deal.