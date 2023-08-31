Sunderland vs Southampton: Championship Preview, Gameweek 5, 2023

A 630 mile round trip awaits Southampton fans, staff and players as they head up the M1 to Sunderland for their latest Championship assignment.

The Saints, who are unbeaten in their four games since being relegated to the Championship, will be eager to maintain their unbeaten start in their new era under manager, Russell Martin.

Much like their wins over Sheffield Wednesday and Plymouth Argyle, Southampton had to battle their way to three points last week against QPR. Samuel Edozie fired home a stunner to open the scoring on half an hour, but their lead lasted just two minutes, with Jack Colback bringing QPR level. The in-form Adam Armstrong bagged his fourth of the season on the 64th minute mark to seal another three points for Russell Martin's side.

arSOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Adam Armstrong(L) of Southampton celebrates with team mate Ryan Fraser after putting his team 2-1 up during the Sky Bet Championship match between Southampton FC and Queens Park Rangers at St. Mary's Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Their opponents Sunderland have endured a stuttering start to the campaign, picking up one win and registering a draw and two defeats from their opening four games.

In last week's 0-0 draw with Coventry City, the Wearsiders never really got going and had to rely on several brilliant saves from Anthony Patterson to ensure they left the midlands with a point and their first clean sheet of the season.

COVENTRY, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Sunderland's goalkeeper Anthony Patterson during the Sky Bet Championship match between Coventry City and Sunderland at The Coventry Building Society Arena on August 26, 2023 in Coventry, England. (Photo by Stephen White - CameraSport via Getty Images)

Team news

Sunderland

For once, it finally feels like Sunderland's striker search is coming to an end. Ukrainian starlet Nazariy Rusyn looks destined to join the Black Cats from FC Zoyra Luhansk, having delivered an interview on the situation recently.

Whilst the Ukrainian could well be signed in time for Saturday, it's believed that Tony Mowbray could go unchanged, with the same eleven that held Coventry last weekend.

If changes are to be made, Luis Semedo and Alex Pritchard would be tipped to take up the vacant spot left by the injured Patrick Roberts on the right hand side.

Southampton

Despite grinding their way to their win over QPR, it wasn't without setbacks for Russell Martins' men.

Centre half, Jack Stephens had to withdraw through injury, which is set to pave the way for Everton loanee Mason Holgate, to make his debut for the south coast club.

Fellow summer signing Ryan Fraser could be in line for a start for Saints as the former Newcastle United man sure to get a frosty reception from the Mackems in the crowd.

The Scot would be set to take the place of Samuel Amo-Ameyaw, who he replaced in the QPR game.

Predicted lineups

Sunderland

Patterson (GK), Hume, Ballard, O'Nien, Cirkin, Neil, Ekwah, Pritchard, Bellingham, Clarke, Dac. (4-2-3-1).

Southampton

Bazunu (GK), Walker-Peters, Bednarek, Holgate, Manning, Charles, Alcoraz, S.Armstrong, Edozie, A.Armstrong, Fraser. (4-3-3).

Key players

Jack Clarke

Sunderland's Jack Clarke during the Sky Bet Championship match between Sunderland and Rotherham United at the Stadium Of Light, Sunderland on Saturday 19th August 2023. (Photo by Michael Driver/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

With the long term absence of Ross Stewart up front, players such as Alex Pritchard, Patrick Roberts and Jack Clarke will need to be the key men for Sunderland.

Former Leeds United and Tottenham Hotspur man Clarke, who has revelled since his move to the north east, really has been key for Mowbray's men.

In last season's campaign which ended in heartbreak in the playoff semifinal, Clarke contributed 11 goals and 14 assists in all competitions, included a memorable four in one game, the 4-4 draw with Hull City in April 2023 where he got three assists and a goal.

Whilst he only has one goal to his name so far this season, in the 2-1 defeat to Preston, Clarke has a 54% dribble success rate and a current expected assist ranking of 0.67, it's only a matter of time before the goal contributions come flowing for The Mackem's starlet.

Adam Armstrong

SOUTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Adam Armstrong of Southampton scores from the penalty spot during the Sky Bet Championship match between Southampton FC and Norwich City at St. Mary's Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Southampton, England. (Photo by Matt Watson/Southampton FC via Getty Images)

Four goals and one assist in five Championship outings so far, it seems then, that the drop down in divisions has benefitted Southampton's number nine.

For a man with esteemed Championship pedigree, people thought that it would benefit Armstrong, but after his dismal time last term, he has exceeded expectations so far this term.

Even when he didn't get on the scoresheet against Plymouth, he provided an assist for the now Bayer Leverkusen man Nathan Tella, displaying his quality in all areas of the final third.

87 minutes per goal, an expected assist rating of 0.99 so far this season, Armstrong is surely only to get better in a team and under a manager that seem to be going from strength to strength.

Match details

Where is the match being played?

The match will take place at Sunderland's home stadium, The Stadium of Light on Saturday, September 2. The match will kick-off at 12:30 BST.

How can I watch?

For UK viewers, this match will be available to watch on Sky Sports Football.