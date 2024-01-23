Southampton star Molly Pike sat down and spoke exclusively with VAVEL about her career, being one of the senior players in such a young side, her goal against Arsenal and the FA Cup draw against Manchester United.

"We focus on ourselves because it is so tight"

There's no secret the the FA Women's Championship is one of the most exciting divisions to watch in the women's game.

Three points separate top of the table Charlton and fifth placed Birmingham City at the time of writing, with Southampton, Crystal Palace and Sunderland making up 4th-2nd in the league.

Following the Saints 3-0 win over Watford on Sunday, it lifted them to fourth in the league, just two points behind leaders Charlton, who kept top spot thanks to a late winner from Kate Longhurst. Pike however, insists Southampton are just focusing on themselves.

"To be honest, we are just focusing on ourselves. Because the table is so tight, we have to just focus on ourselves.

"As long as we're doing the right thing and winning games, that's all that matters.

"Our end goal is to get promoted and that is solely what we are trying to achieve at the minute, that is the ambition of everybody in this team."

Being in professional environments and a senior head:

For somebody so young, Molly has had quite the career to date already, with Southampton being the fourth club of the 23 year old's career.

Having plied her trade in the youth ranks at Chelsea, with a notable 14 goal campaign in the 2018-19 WSL Academy league, she moved to Everton and via a loan move to Bristol City, ended up at Leicester in the summer of 2021, ahead of the Foxes' first ever WSL campaign.

After two terms and 48 appearances in the Midlands, Pike finally seems to have found stability, and a home on the south coast which she is relishing the responsibility of.

"Everywhere I've been, what's been the same is the professionalism and the environments. That's a similarity but of course, every club I've been at is different.

"Hopefully, i can bring that professional experience to some of the younger players coming up."

By comparison, Southampton certainly do have a very young side, with stars such as Milly Mott (20), Paige Peake (21) and Lexi Lloyd Smith (21) just some of the young starlets who have seamlessly made the step up from academy football, to senior Women's football at St Mary's.

"We have a really young squad, but I feel like I have a lot of experience for a 'younger' player, so I like to give people help from my experience's to help them.

"I like to hear from them as well, about what they've gone through in football and if they can give me advice too."

"I had a look up and thought, why not"

Why not score a goal you will remember for the rest of your life, infront of a record crowd at your team's home stadium. Molly Pike did just that when her team took on Arsenal in the Conti Cup back in November.

She raced onto a through ball and spun the Arsenal defender, before lobbing Canadian international, Sabrina D'Angelo with a sumptuous effort which nestled into the top corner of the net and send the record breaking crowd into delirium.

"When I got the ball, I had a little look up and saw the keeper was quite off her line, so I just thought why not and struck it!

"It was such an unbelievable feeling to run to the big crowd that we had. You see it in the top WSL games and the men's game to run to a crowd like that. To be able to do it myself after a goal like that, I cant put the feeling into words, incredible."

"It's a positive draw, we've shown we can hold ourselves"

Following on from the Continental Cup clash against Arsenal, Southampton fans will have another star studded opponent to feast their eyes on, in Round 5 of the Adobe Women's FA Cup as Manchester United will visit the South Coast.

Having made a brilliant account of themselves against Arsenal, Marianne Spacey-Cale's side will surely be relishing the challenge to go up against another one of the best sides in the country.

"It's another positive draw, we like to set ourselves challenges here and it'll be another huge challenge for us, of that there is no doubt.

"I think the girls will be feeling positive, we've already shown we can compete with the best and hold ourselves against them.

"Personally, I'm really looking forward to playing against them, I see every game as a learning opportunity and you can learn something from every player. I really am looking forward too playing against the higher players and I enjoy that, too."

It's clear to see that Pike's mindset is very much, listen and learn as well as helping everyone around her, it's certainly shaping up to be a big 2024 for the Saints starlet!