Liverpool derailed Bournemouth’s hype train as they cruised to a 4-0 victory on the South Coast.

Two goals from Darwin Nunez and Diogo Jota sealed the win, in what could have been a tricky fixture for Jurgen Klopp’s side.

The result extends the Reds lead at the summit of the Premier League, five points ahead of Manchester City, who have a game in-hand.

The Cherries stay in 12th place.

Story of the Game

Bournemouth made three changes from the side that lost 3-1 to Tottenham on New Year’s Eve.

James Hill, Chris Mepham and Max Aarons replaced Dango Ouattara, who is on international duty, the suspended Marcos Senesi and Adam Smith.

For the Reds, Conor Bradley made his first Premier League start as a replacement for the injured Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Harvey Elliott, Diogo Jota and Alexis Mac Allister also came into the starting XI, whilst Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo were on international duty and Dominik Szoboszlai was also out injured.

The first half was a rather tame affair, with both sides struggling to create clear chances.

The hosts had two corners within the first two minutes, but the visitors cleared after some early pressure.

Alisson was forced to dive to prevent Marcus Tavernier’s tight effort from squeezing inside the near post with eight minutes gone.

The Reds were getting forward, Nunez was slipped in but couldn’t get a shot away after cutting across Chris Mepham.

With 20 minutes elapsed, Mac Allister drove into space in the centre of the pitch but his long range effort was just wide.

Another long range effort was easily saved by Neto, as Nunez tried his luck.

One particularly pleasing aspect of Liverpool’s first half was Ibrahima Konate’s long passes, the pick of the bunch found Diaz, who crossed to Nunez, but he couldn’t get the timing right for the volley.

The French defender was immense at the other end too, stopping Luis Sinisterra after he had dribbled past a few players.

Luis Diaz then had a go from distance, but it deflected off Mepham and into the hands of Neto.

The hosts came back, Tavernier laid the ball off to Ryan Christie, who spun away from Curtis Jones but shot straight at Alisson.

Christie was involved again as Virgil van Dijk blocked Justin Kluivert then his shot as Bournemouth pushed for the go ahead goal.

The two nearly combined again on the stroke of half time, but Christie couldn’t get a foot on Kluivert’s enticing cross from the left wing.

Darwin Nunez celebrates scoring the opener (Photo: John Powell/Liverpool FC via GETTY Images)

Just three minutes into the second half, Jota found Nunez in space and his first time finish gave the Reds the lead.

The hosts almost replied straight away, Kluivert’s effort was deflected wide however and nothing came from the resulting corner.

Nunez found Bradley at the back post but his header was miles away and turned away for a corner.

The Northern Irish defender then had a shot saved by Neto as Jurgen Klopp’s side pushed for another.

The hosts made two changes after 56 minutes, Lloyd Kelly and Alex Scott replaced James Hill and Sinisterra.

Harvey Elliott mistimed his cross as Liverpool broke away on the counter, with Diaz and Nunez in space on the left wing.

That was his last action as he was replaced by Ryan Gravenberch, whilst Diaz was also took off, with Cody Gakpo coming on after 64 minutes.

The first booking of the contest went to Bradley, after a high foot.

Kluivert was replaced by David Brooks in the 68th minute.

The visitors then extended their lead, Gakpo played Jota in, and he smashed home from a tight angle.

The hosts tried to force their way back into the contest, but Jota doubled his tally and tripled his team’s with a low volley after his initial effort was blocked.

Bobby Clark and Owen Beck replaced Jones and Bradley with seven minutes of normal time left for the visitors, whilst the hosts brought Kieffer Moore and Phillip Billing into the action, to replacing Dominic Solanke and Lewis Cook.

The hosts had a huge chance towards the final stages, Brooks was put through on goal by Christie but chipped it wide.

The cherry on top on a beautiful second half performance for Liverpool was a second goal for Nunez.

A fantastic cross from Gomez was poked into the net with an instinctive left footed effort from the Uruguayan.

Kaide Gordon replaced Jota after the fourth, with a couple of minutes remaining.

The hosts had a late chance for a consolation but Moore couldn’t not finish past the onrushing Alisson.

A late booking did little to take the shine off of Nunez’s performance.

Player of the Game

Diogo Jota/Darwin Nunez

Nunez and Jota celebrate with teammates (Photo: Ryan Pierse/GETTY Images)

Impossible to separate the two, both scored twice and were a handful throughout.

Nunez was arguably the more impressive, the composure he showed was something that has been lacking so far this season.

For the Portuguese forward, it was more of the same, he has always had a knack for placing his shots in the right area.

If both can continue in such a rich vein of form, the Reds should have a decent position at the top of the league when Salah is back from his AFCON exploits.