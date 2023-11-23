Southampton 1-2 Arsenal: Added-time heartbreak for Saints in Continental Cup loss

Arsenal beat Southampton Women in a 2-1 comeback, scoring in stoppage time to secure second in Group D of the Continental Cup.

Molly Pike took the lead for the Saints before Frida Maanum equalised just moments later. However, it was substitute Amanda Ilestedt's 92nd-minute header that saw the Gunners complete their comeback victory.

The first half was evenly contested between the two sides, with the hosts keen to impress against WSL giants Arsenal in front of a record-breaking attendance of 13,438.

Following personnel changes at half-time for both teams, the scoring was opened by the Saints, which was met by a quick reply from Arsenal, who left it late to turn the tie on its head.

The Gunners have now overtaken Southampton in the Group D table, missing out on the top spot to Tottenham Hotspur by goal difference.

Story of the Match

As expected, Marieanne Spacey-Cale named a very similar starting lineup to the side that narrowly beat Crystal Palace at the weekend in a seven-goal thriller, with Chloe Peplow making way for Alice Griffiths.

Despite scoring both of the Saints' Continental Cup campaign goals so far, Lexi Lloyd-Smith had to settle for a place on the bench for this evening's group-stage game.

On the other hand, Arsenal made nine changes following their 3-0 victory over Brighton, which sent them to second in the Women's Super League table.

Despite entering the game as underdogs against the reigning Conti Cup champions, the Saints enjoyed some early chances, with a strike from Paige Peake forcing a save from Sabrina D’Angelo within the opening three minutes.

The Gunners enjoyed most of the early possession, as Saints looked to capitalise on a rare loose pass, finding success in applying pressure to the Arsenal backline and feeding the ball to Molly Pike.

Arsenal’s first real opportunity came in the 15th minute when a well-worked move between Frida Maanum and Lina Hurtig allowed Alessia Russo space in the box, with her shot subsequently blocked by Peake.

The next five minutes saw Arsenal gain momentum and test Kayla Rendell for the first time with a shot from the experienced Cloe Lacasse, followed by an offside call on Russo who found herself through on goal.

In the 28th minute, Lacasse secured a dangerous freekick on the edge of the area for the visitors, with the heroic Peake providing a double clearance to deny the Gunners once again.

After a spell of pressure from Arsenal, the south coast side looked to mount a series of attacks of their own, which saw Griffiths’ long range effort comfortably saved and Ella Morris’ crosses from the right channel unable to find an attacker inside the box.

The first half concluded with a Saints freekick awarded on the edge of the area however the set piece couldn’t make it over the wall on this occasion.