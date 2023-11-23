Southampton 1-2 Arsenal: Added-time heartbreak for Saints in Continental Cup loss
Arsenal beat Southampton Women in a 2-1 comeback, scoring in stoppage time to secure second in Group D of the Continental Cup

Molly Pike took the lead for the Saints before Frida Maanum equalised just moments later. However, it was substitute Amanda Ilestedt's 92nd-minute header that saw the Gunners complete their comeback victory. 

The first half was evenly contested between the two sides, with the hosts keen to impress against WSL giants Arsenal in front of a record-breaking attendance of 13,438. 

Following personnel changes at half-time for both teams, the scoring was opened by the Saints, which was met by a quick reply from Arsenal, who left it late to turn the tie on its head. 

The Gunners have now overtaken Southampton in the Group D table, missing out on the top spot to Tottenham Hotspur by goal difference. 

  • Story of the Match 

As expected, Marieanne Spacey-Cale named a very similar starting lineup to the side that narrowly beat Crystal Palace at the weekend in a seven-goal thriller, with Chloe Peplow making way for Alice Griffiths

Despite scoring both of the Saints' Continental Cup campaign goals so far, Lexi Lloyd-Smith had to settle for a place on the bench for this evening's group-stage game. 

On the other hand, Arsenal made nine changes following their 3-0 victory over Brighton, which sent them to second in the Women's Super League table. 

Despite entering the game as underdogs against the reigning Conti Cup champions, the Saints enjoyed some early chances, with a strike from Paige Peake forcing a save from Sabrina D’Angelo within the opening three minutes.  

The Gunners enjoyed most of the early possession, as Saints looked to capitalise on a rare loose pass, finding success in applying pressure to the Arsenal backline and feeding the ball to Molly Pike.  

Arsenal’s first real opportunity came in the 15th minute when a well-worked move between Frida Maanum and Lina Hurtig allowed Alessia Russo space in the box, with her shot subsequently blocked by Peake.  

The next five minutes saw Arsenal gain momentum and test Kayla Rendell for the first time with a shot from the experienced Cloe Lacasse, followed by an offside call on Russo who found herself through on goal.  

In the 28th minute, Lacasse secured a dangerous freekick on the edge of the area for the visitors, with the heroic Peake providing a double clearance to deny the Gunners once again.  

After a spell of pressure from Arsenal, the south coast side looked to mount a series of attacks of their own, which saw Griffiths’ long range effort comfortably saved and Ella Morris’ crosses from the right channel unable to find an attacker inside the box.   

The first half concluded with a Saints freekick awarded on the edge of the area however the set piece couldn’t make it over the wall on this occasion.  

With nothing to separate the sides after the opening 45 minutes, Marieanne Spacey-Cale brought on reinforcements in the form of attacker Lexi Lloyd-Smith who has scored in both previous cup games in Group D.  

Jonas Eidevall also opted for a change of personnel at half-time, introducing Caitlin Foord and Amanda Ilestedt to replace Russo and Laia L.Condina.  

Following a goalless first half, it only took Southampton Women ten minutes to break the deadlock courtesy of a stunning strike from Pike on the edge of the area.  

However, celebrations were cut short when Maanum found herself with space inside the box and fired home to equal the scoring once more, just four minutes later.  

Another opportunity fell to the Saints in the 62nd minute, as Pike’s cross caught Lloyd-Smith by surprise with an unfortunate deflection resulting in a goal kick.  

Defender Morris continued to provide an attacking outlet throughout the game, firing in crosses towards the box and even enjoying a long-range strike of her own, although saved easily by D’Angelo.  

As the game entered added time, Arsenal completed their comeback with substitute Ilestedt rising the highest in a back-post scramble to secure all three points. 

The final effort of the game came from the Saints' goalscorer Pike however, her low-driven shot couldn't salvage a point for the hosts. 

  • Player of the Match - Milly Mott 

The 20-year-old defender was a standout performer this evening within a backline that dealt incredibly well with Arsenal's attacking talent. 

Mott was consistent throughout the game with impressive one-on-one challenges, rarely put a foot wrong, and allowed her teammates to join forward movements by providing a trusted defensive performance.  

