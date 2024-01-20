Bristol City manager Lauren Smith is eager for her side to kick on, as they try and survive in the WSL.

Heading into the second part of the season, the Robins sit bottom of the table, but are within touching distance of the sides above them.

Smith and the squad have their sights firmly set on survival and are all working hard to achieve their goals come the end of the season.

“We had a meeting with all the staff and all the players to look at what’s realistic and what we can achieve, and make sure we have that ambition to keep working towards staying up and being competitive.

“We’ve used the break to have a reset and to have a look back at what worked well and what didn’t. Hopefully we will still be able to compete when we start again this weekend.”

The resumption of the WSL hands City two key tests in their quest for survival.

Smith is firmly aware of the importance of the next two games, and knows they need to start keeping clean sheets, starting against Brighton this weekend.

“These next two games are going to be big ones for us.

“We need to compete, but we also need to make sure the performances are very strong in the next two games.

“Results going this week and next week are going to be big, but I don’t think we’re far away from anything.

“We’ve been talking about how a clean sheet would be one of our to-do things.

“If we get that in a couple of games, then you know you’ll get at least a point, and that’s something we haven’t had so far.

“Clean sheets are going to be so key this part of the season.”

Transfer Targets

Despite adding goalkeeper Shae Yáñez to their roster this window, additions are still on Smith’s mind heading into the final stage of the transfer window.

The manager has identified two key areas that need strengthening and is hoping she can recruit those players come the end of the window.

“We lost Jess Simpson, and she was playing wide left for us, so we’re looking to add a wide player so that we’ve got depth in that position.

“Hopefully a deal on that will happen.

“Midfield is another area we’re looking to add. With Megan Connolly stepping into the back line in that role between the two units, and Rachel Furness currently out, it’s looking a little thin on the ground in terms of numbers in midfield.

“The players who are in there have done amazingly well, but it’s about making sure you have that depth, especially in the second half of the season.”

Megan Connolly return

On the subject of Irish international Megan Connolly, this weekend sees her return to the South Coast, a place where she held the captain’s armband for many years.

Having only made the move to Ashton Gate in the summer, Connolly was appointed club captain immediately.

That decision has hardly come as a surprise, especially when Smith explained the qualities the former Albion star brings to this Robins team.

“Megan is a professional. She’s one of those ones which does everything she can to be professional and makes sure the team and herself are always prepared.

“She knows what that looks like, but she enjoys that part as well. Every moment she’s on the pitch, she’ll find fun in things, so she’s quite playful as well around the team and just enjoys winning.

“We have a leaderboard that’s just been reset after Christmas, and I think she came top of that leaderboard in the first half of the season, so she’s been rubbing everyone’s nose in it!

“She’s great to be around and a great role model for what a professional should be.”

Brighton challenge

This weekend sees City make the trip to Crawley to take on Brighton.

With the Seagulls only sitting three points above bottom of the table Bristol, everyone is aware of just what a win for either team could do.

Smith is under no illusions about how difficult the game will be but is confident her side are able to stop Albion’s rampant attack.

“There’s an obvious couple of things that have popped up when we’ve looked at Brighton.

“Elisabeth Terland is having a great season for them and scoring some great goals. They’re on fire at that end of the pitch.

“They’ve got quite a big transitional game, and that’s what I assume we will see.

“They’re counterattacks are really positive; they get in behind quickly and they take shots early.

“Those are the key things we’ve been looking at, and what I hope is our midfield, who have been progressing really well and looked really good in our last few performances, can control those transitions in our favour.”