West Ham United vs Tottenham Hotspur: Women's Super League Preview, Gameweek 22, 2023

West Ham United host Tottenham Hotspur later today at the Chigwell Construction Stadium, as the two sides play their final game of the Women's Super League season.

Both teams have retained their WSL status ahead of the 2023/24 campaign, with Tottenham ensuring their safety last time out against Reading in a 4-1 win against the league's bottom side.

The Hammers come into this game on the back of a 2-1 victory away to WSL strugglers Leicester City, with Dagny Brynjarsdottir adding to the scoring after an early Sophie Howard own goal.

Team News

Tottenham Hotspur

Spurs boss Vicky Jepson has confirmed that she has an injury-free side to pick from ahead of the game in Dagenham.

With neither side having anything to play for, there could be a range of changes for Tottenham to give others opportunities.

West Ham United

Similarly to Spurs, Hammers boss Paul Konchesky is likely to make a host of changes with his side already having retained their WSL status.

Having made four changes last time out against Leicester City, Konchesky may be looking to give other players opportunities in preparation for next season.

With the news that Kate Longhurst coming out in the past few days, the midfielder is set to make her final appearance for the Hammers later today.

Predicted Lineups

Tottenham Hotspur

Korpela; Harrop, Bartrip, Turner, Neville; Naz, Iwabuchi, James, Percival; England, Graham (4-4-2)

West Ham United

Arnold; Shimizu, Fisk, Parker, Cissoko; Brynjarsdottir, Longhurst; Asseyi, Snerle, Denton; Thestrup (4-2-3-1)

Key Players

Tottenham Hotspur - Molly Bartrip

No doubt the spotlight in recent months has been on Spurs striker Bethany England, whose goals in the second half of this season have contributed to keeping Jepson's side in the WSL.

However, for Spurs to score the goals the service is needed, which defender Molly Bartrip provided perfectly last time out against Reading.

A corner was played out to Bartrip on the edge of the box for the first goal, with the 26-year-old being given time to place a cross to the back post which found England who did the rest.

She also set up Kit Graham's goal for Spurs' fourth after a long ball over the Reading backline, to top off a brilliant performance by the central defender and her team.

West Ham United - Kate Longhurst

If Kate Longhurst is to start for the Irons this afternoon, it will mark her final appearance at the club, after it was announced that she will be departing the club in the summer.

Having been at West Ham for five years, it is set to be an emotional day for the former Liverpool midfielder, who has made over 125 appearances for the Irons during her time at the club.

With little to play for between the two teams, Hammers boss Konchesky is likely to start the 34-year-old with West Ham's WSL status secure for another season.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game is being played at the Chigwell Construction Stadium in Dagenham.

What time is kick off?

The game will kick off at 14:30 BST, the same time as all the other WSL matches on the final day of the season.

How can I watch?

This game will be available to watch for free via the FA Player.