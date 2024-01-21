In the aftermath of his side's 3-1 defeat to Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, Manchester United manager Marc Skinner spoke to the media about his chat with referee, Abigail Byrne, Nikita Parris starting on the bench and his idea of where his team are heading.

"It's a penalty, in my opinion"

A big moment in the game, hinged on the penalty appeal at 2-1, when Leah Galton raced through on goal and went down under challenge of Ashley Lawrence, with nothing given much to the fury of the coaching staff.

"I've had a chat with the referee and we're talking about a higher threshold of contact. We won't get anything after the game, but in my opinion, it's enough for a penalty.

"We were in the ascendancy, it would've given us a chance to make it 2-0, and Galton doesn't dive. Leah Galton does not dive.

"We have to address it as it's a massive moment in the game."

Nikita Parris exclusion was a 'tactical' decision

The United fans' eyebrows were understandably raised, when team news came out at 11:30am this morning, when top scorer Parris was left on the bench by Skinner, in place of Galton.

"It was purely a tactical, a small tactical decision. Chelsea don't have speed when they press you, so we had to put in Geyse's unpredictability.

"I need to add, Nikita has done nothing wrong, Nikita has been great. It was just purely, a small, minor tactical tweak."

"I have no doubts where my team are heading"

With the Red Devils now ten points behind Chelsea, and United having lost three games, it seems a pretty impossible task for United to catch them.

Teams have only ever lost 2 games and won the WSL title, an incredibly high bar which United have been unable to reach this campaign.

Skinner said his squad will need more depth before they can win the title, but he claimed United will do their best to close the gap between themselves and the Blues.

"Compared to Chelsea, we are still a young team. We need to continue to invest in the structure around us to get to the depth and quality that Chelsea have.

"The players were magnificent, they've always been quality, but we need that depth that Chelsea have.

"Last year, we were brilliant last year, brilliant, we were almost faultless. That means this year, you are going to be judged by the same mantle, of course we are, which I want by the way, I want that mantle.

"We want to be winning these games of football, we want to be closing that gap. I have no doubt, no doubt at all on where my team are heading. We are going to push, push and push to becoming one of the most successful teams in this league.

"The reality is, we have ten points to chase, if there's anything I know about this team, it's that they will chase these ten points and be hungry to close the gap."

"There's a lot in this job that can drag you in"

It was picked up by both the BBC cameras and heard in the stands, chants and signs asking for Skinner to go. The United boss however, remained as defiant as ever in the face of growing adversity.

"Listen, there's so much in this job that can pull you in or pull you down. If you get a bad report off somebody, they might have a different opinion to what me or you have.

"It's healthy, this game is about opinions. I have no doubt what I am going to achieve with this team. We're going to be focused, we're going to win games, titles, I'm not going to let it drip into my psyche.

"My position here is a leader, my leadership skill is to make sure the players believe in everything the players are doing every single day, it's part and parcel of the job."