Inter Milan travels south of Italy this Saturday in a bid to grab all three points from bottom-of-the-league Napoli, in the 14th matchday of the 2023/24 Serie A Femminile season.

Recently promoted Napoli has had a tough time in the top tier of Italian women's football this season - having picked up just three points in 13 games. They are also yet to win a game this season, with all points coming from draws.

However, Napoli is not a team that rolls over easily, and bar their 6-0 loss to current champions Roma, have maintained very respectable scorelines against their opposition. Unfortunately for Napoli, who are not affiliated with the professional men's team, lack the financial backing that many of the other clubs in the league have, and were therefore always going to struggle to climb up the table.

Inter Milan, on the other hand, is arguably one of the most underrated teams in the division. Although boasting the financial backing and affiliation with the men's side, has a team full to the brim of exciting talent. Agnese Bonfantini, Michela Cambiaghi, and as of January 2024, Lina Magull, make up just a handful of Inter's attacking-minded threats.

Despite boasting one of the stronger teams in the league, Inter look as if they are about to come into the form that proves it. In their last five league games, Inter have lost two, won two and drawn one. Sitting fourth on the table, unlikely now to close the 11-point deficit between themselves and third-place Fiorentina, Rita Guarino will want her side to finish the season as strong as they can.

Team News

Napoli

On Friday, Napoli announced the signing of one of the league's most promising young strikers, Morena Gianfico. Gianfico, born in 2008, becomes the first 16-year-old to sign a professional contract in Italy. No confirmation as to whether Gianfico will be in the matchday squad, but it is a name to most definitely keep your eyes on.

Inter Milan

Inter are likely to name the same side that beat Scudetto winners Roma last weekend. The signing of Lina Magull has paid off already for Guarino's side, as her assist to Elisa Polli in the Coppa Italia came on her debut.

Likely Line-Ups

Napoli

Bacic; Bertucci, Pettenuzzo, Di Marino, Pellinghelli; Giai, Gallazzi, Kobayashi; Chmielinski; Corelli, del Estal.

Inter Milan

Cetinja; Tomter, Alborghetti, Bowen; Robustellini, Santi, Junge-Pedersen, Magull, Merlo; Bonfantini, Cambiaghi.

Key Players

Napoli - Gina Chmielinski

In a team that struggles for goals (only six scored in 13 league games), Gina Chmielinski is the cog that keeps this Napoli side in games. Of these six total goals scored, the German has assisted five of them.

Her contribution to this team cannot be underestimated, and boss Biagio Seno's trust in her shows, as the attacking midfielder has yet to miss a match.

Although Inter are very likely to win this game, Chmielinski will be a fundamental part of Napoli's surge to score a goal.

Gina Chmielinski of Napoli Femminile during the 7th day of the Serie A Championship between A.S. Roma Women - Napoli Femminile on 11 November 2023 at the Tre Fontane Stadium in Rome, Italy. (Photo by Domenico Cippitelli/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Inter Milan - Michela Cambiaghi

Italian international Michela Cambiaghi is in the form of her career. Coming off the back of a World Cup call-up, the 27-year-old has been sensational for Inter this season.

Alongside strike partner Agnese Bonfantini, the duo account for nine of the club's 16 league goals this season.

A tall aerial threat as well as great with her feet, Cambiaghi is likely to cause many problems to this Napoli backline.

Michela Cambiaghi of FC Internazionale celebrates after scoring a goal during the match between ACF Fiorentina v FC Internazionale - Women Serie A at Viola Park on December 18, 2023 in Florence, Italy. (Photo by Gabriele Maltinti/Getty Images)

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game will be played at Napoli Femminile's home stadium, the Stadio Giuseppe Piccolo.

What time will kick-off be?

Kick-off is at 11:30 GMT on Saturday.

Where can I watch?

The game is live on DAZN, where all paywalls for women's football have been removed.