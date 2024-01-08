Chelsea vs West Ham: Women's FA Cup Preview, Round 4, 2024

KINGSTON UPON THAMES, ENGLAND - OCTOBER 14: Riko Ueki of West Ham United is put under pressure by Maren Mjelde of Chelsea during the Barclays Women's Super League match between Chelsea FC and West Ham United at Kingsmeadow on October 14, 2023 in Kingston upon Thames, England. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

The FA Cup and its famous magic presents upsets across leagues, incomprehensible underdog stories and remarkable individuals becoming local heroes. However, when two WSL sides meet, some of that magic is at risk of disappearing.

Chelsea, dampened by the loss of Sam Kerr, will be aiming to defend their title - one they have secured three years in a row. In East London, West Ham have welcomed three new recruits in the January transfer window, bolstering their squad across the board, hoping to avoid relegation and thrive in the cups.

USWNT midfielder, Kristie Mewis, was the first to seal the deal, joining the club just after winning the NWSL with Gotham FC this year. Featuring at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, Mewis is nothing short of experience and provides a vastly different perspective to many of her teammates.

Rehanne Skinner has also brought in Canadian defender, Shelina Zadorsky on loan from Tottenham Hotspur. Having worked together previously at Spurs, where Zadorsky led the side, Skinner's addition is wise given the lack of leadership within the team.

Katrina Gorry could provide one of many missing pieces for the Irons with her ability to dominate the midfield and also play a defensive role.

This new trio strengthens West Ham's squad, especially when coming up against a determined Chelsea side.

In the past week, the Blues have welcomed Nathalie Björn, a versatile midfielder and defender. Swedish international, Björn, signs from Everton where she has played since 2021. Due to being familiar with the league already, it's likely that Björn could feature in this weekend's clash.

Team News

Chelsea recently announced that star striker, Sam Kerr, sustained an injury to her anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) - the injury plaguing women's football. The injury, which typically takes 9-12 months to recover from, was caused during Chelsea's warm weather training camp in Morocco, last week.

Captain and defender, Millie Bright, also remains a doubt after suffering from an ongoing knee injury. Bright pulled out of an England camp in November and a timescale has not been put on her return.

Likely Lineups

Chelsea: Ann-Katrin Berger, Ève Périsset, Maren Mjelde, Jess Carter, Niamh Charles, Sophie Ingle, Aggie Beever-Jones, Sjoeke Nüsken, Erin Cuthbert, Lauren James, Fran Kirby

West Ham: Mackenzie Arnold, Risa Shimizu, Shannon Cooke, Amber Tysiak, Shelina Zadorsky, Kirsty Smith, Emma Harries, Kristie Mewis, Katrina Gorry, Riko Ueki, Viviane Asseyi

Key Players

Chelsea - Erin Cuthbert

Scotland international, Erin Cuthbert, is the difference between a good and a great Chelsea side. The 25-year-old provides an attacking threat, essential given the absence of Kerr through injury.

Furthermore, having played over 100 matches for the Blues since 2017, Cuthbert is very familiar with winning trophies with four FA Cups to her name already.

A consistent and pivotal player, Cuthbert offers physicality and vision on the pitch, dictating the midfield, even in Champions League fixtures.

West Ham - Katrina Gorry

One of the newest Aussies to the WSL is midfield maestro Katrina Gorry. The Matildas star had an unmissable 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup, finishing as the player covering the most ground and recording the most tackles out of any player in the tournament.

Gorry's work rate is admirable and her experience playing in numerous leagues across the world makes her versatile and an easy fit for the Hammers.

In a team yearning for leadership, Gorry will aid the likes of Lisa Evans and Aussie teammate, Mackenzie Arnold in inspiring performances among a young, inexperienced squad.

This will be the 31-year-old's FA Cup debut, facing champions Chelsea as her ruthless introduction to the historic tournament.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Kingsmeadow, Kingston Upon Thames

What time is kick-off?

13:00 (GMT), Sunday 14th January 2024

How can I watch?

The match will be live on the FA player from 13:00 (GMT)