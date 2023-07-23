Four things we learnt from Germany's clear victory over Morocco

In their first introduction to the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand Germany managed to be considered a tournament favourite after showing an impressive 6-0 victory over Morocco.

Germany find suitable substitutions for injured players

Before the DFB-Frauen's first group game there were several concerns among the team and fans. Not only did Martina Voss-Tecklenburg's squad not play convincingly in the last few test matches but they were also plagued by multiple injuries of key players.

Lena Oberdorf and Marina Hegering, who are both normally part of the German starting line up, missed the game as the were not fit enough after pickung up injuries in their send-off match against Zambia. Hegering suffered from a calf contusion, Oberdorf had a muscle blister in the thigh. However, both players have come back onto the training pitch for individual/team training.

On top of that, Sjoeke Nüsken (external ligament strain in the knee) - who could have served as a possible replacement for Hegering - and Sydney Lohmann (adductor injury) were also not able to play.

Instead, Sara Doorsoun started as a centre back and Melanie Leupolz rotated into the squad to replace Oberdorf in central midfield. Both players did well and also the "experiment" with Svenja Huth functioning as an attacking right back worked out after some first attempts had not resulted to full satisfaction.

Morocco brave but without luck at first World Cup game

The Atlas Lionesses went into the match against the number two ranked opponent as the clear underdog. Even though the expectations of many came true that Germany controlled the game, there were still some aspects to celebrate on the Moroccan side.

First of all, the team from coach Reynald Pedros is the first Moroccan side at a Women's World Cup and they presented themselves well despite conceding six goals. They mostly relied on their fast forwards but also showed some good structure in the build-up game as well as promising pass combinations.

This almost let to Morocco's first goal in their first game on the biggest stage in the world. Anissa Lahmari managed to get the ball past Merle Frohms at the back of the net but the goal was ruled off due to an offside position. The Atlas Lionesses had a few more chances where they were offside or Germany defended well. In the other two group games the team will look forward to score their first ever goal at the competition.

Even though they had to admit defeat to Germany it was a historic day for the Moroccan national team (Photo by William West via Getty Images)

Germany creating sufficient goal-scoring opportunities

In their last test matches Germany heavily struggled to create goal-scoring opportunites and making the right decisions in the last third of the pitch.

However, against Morocco the DFB-Frauen showed a total different version of themselves: they created load of chances in front of the Moroccan goal and also took advantage of most of the opportunities they got. They could even have scored more goals instead of hitting aluminium multiple times.

As during last year's European Championship Alexandra Popp played a major role in attack as she started the German team off with two successful headers in the first half, once more showing her outstanding abilities to score from almost every position.

Alexandra Popp celebrates her goal for Germany with teammate Lina Magull (Photo by Visionhaus via Getty Images)

Close fight expected for second place in Group H

With Germany winning the first game in Group A with a significant goal difference, expected to finish first, the fight for the second spot to the next round of the tournament will be fought after even harder.

Morocco will have to step up their game to keep their hopes of a surprise alive. Captain Ghizlane Chebbak and Rosella Ayane have both shown good approaches with their team but did not quite manage to go all the way.

The Atlas Lionesses will next face South Korea where an early decision on the situation of the group could already be possible.