SC Braga 1-1 Union Berlin: Post-Match Player Ratings

SC Braga survived over 60 minutes with ten men to earn a vital UEFA Champions League point against 1. FC Union Berlin.

The hosts came from behind to secure a 1-1 draw and keep their feint hopes of reaching the knockout stages alive.

Álvaro Djaló's second-half strike cancelled out Robin Gosens' opener as the visitors yielded the advantage of being a man up.

The result keeps Braga in third in Group C on four points, three behind Napoli in second.

The two will face off on Matchday Six, with the winner guaranteed knockout football.

As for Union, they stay bottom on two points, relying on a miracle win against Real Madrid to have any chance of making the UEFA Europa League.

Below are the player-by-player ratings on a cagey evening in Portugal.

Player Ratings - SC Braga

BRAGA, PORTUGAL - NOVEMBER 29: Alvaro Djalo of SC Braga celebrates with teammates after scoring the team's first goal during the UEFA Champions League match between SC Braga and 1. FC Union Berlin at Estadio Municipal de Braga on November 29, 2023 in Braga, Portugal. (Photo by Octavio Passos/Getty Images)

Matheus - 6/10 - One save was all the keeper had to make after being beaten before the break. Gosens' finish was too well placed for him to stop, and despite his side being down to ten men, he enjoyed a pretty quiet night after that.

Victór Gomez - 4/10 - The visitor's opening goal was created down Gomez's side as Roussilon and Gosens combined to bypass the right back. He had a lengthy battle with the Guadeloupe international, who beat him a couple more times, but nothing more came of it.

José Fonte - 6/10 - The 39-year-old did not have much to do during the game as the visitor's attacks were few and far between. He could not do much about the opener and dealt well with Fofana when he was brought on in the second half.

Sikou Niakhate - 1/10 - It was a short evening for the centre-back, who was sent off after 31 minutes. The Mali international received marching orders after catching Kevin Behrens on the Achilles.

Christian Borja - 7/10 - The left-back showed great energy when his side went a man down and helped keep Braga in the game. He did a solid job keeping Volland quiet, with most of Union's attack coming down the opposite side.

João Moutinho - 8/10 - Another Braga player in his late 30s. The former Wolves man did a stellar job in the hosts' midfield, getting the better of Khedira several times and often stopping the visitors from breaking away.

Fábio Carvalho - 5/10 - The Liverpool loanee was sacrificed in the 36th for defensive reinforcements after Niakhate's red card.

Álvaro Djaló - 9/10 - The forward provided the goal that got Braga back into the game, capitalising on the Union mistake after being given the acres of space to take his chance and finish brilliantly.

Rodrigo Zalazar - 7/10 - The Uruguayan provided a grand attacking threat for the home side, particularly after they were reduced to ten men. His set pieces caused the Union defence numerous problems.

Ricardo Horta - 8/10 - Reacting well to Knoche's error, the winger took charge of the ball and did well to find Djaló in space to grab the equaliser.

Simon Banza - 6/10 - The Congolese forward did not pose as much of an attacking threat as his teammates for Braga. Banza failed to test Rønnow in the Union net. His three attempts at goal all went off target. He was substituted in the 68th minute.

Serdar Saatçı - 7/10 - Introduced straight after Niakhate's red card, Saatçı did well to keep Union's forwards quiet.

Abel Ruiz - 6/10 - The young Spaniard did not have many chances to attack, but he did a solid job when he found himself on the ball.

André Horta - 6/10 - Brought on for Salazar late on.

Roger Fernandes 6/10 - Brought on for Djaló in the closing stages.

Joe Mendes - 6/10 - Replaced Gómez with eight minutes to play.

Artur Jorge - 8/10 - Despite being down to ten men for over 60 minutes, Jorge kept his side pressing and, in turn, produced more possession and shots than the visitors. The boss did receive a booking late on but it did not dampen a good night for his side.

Union Berlin's German defender #06 Robin Gosens (R) celebrates his goal during the UEFA Champions League first round group C football match between SC Braga and FC Union Berlin at the Municipal stadium of Braga on November 29, 2023. (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA / AFP) (Photo by MIGUEL RIOPA/AFP via Getty Images)

Frederik Rønnow - 7/10 - Rain played a factor in the goal the Dane conceded, and on another day, he may have kept it out. But, the keeper had some positive moments, including a point-blank save with the game poised at 0-0.

Josip Juranović - 6/10 - The former Celtic man was uninvolved in Braga's goal, having mounted a run forward to assist the attack before Knoche passed it straight to the opposition.

Robin Knoche - 3/10 - The defender's error cost his side the points. Knoche produced a pretty poor showing in Portugal. It was his pass that gave Braga the chance to break and score. He was almost at fault for a goal in the first half, as he was easily beaten before his keeper came to rescue him.

Diogo Leite - 6/10 - In his home country, Leite produced a vital clearance off the line at the end of the first half and kept Die Eisernen ahead going into the break. He was caught out following Knoche's errant pass, allowing Djaló far too much space to finish.

Jérôme Roussillon - 8/10 - One of few Union players who can hold his head high. The Tunisian combined well with Gosens for the opening goal and should have had another two assists following some excellent crosses into the box. Sadly, no one could convert them. He did have the away side's best chance at a winner in the 84th minute but could only head wide.

Rani Khedira - 5/10 - The captain produced a solid first half but petered out in the second. We are yet to see the marauding midfielder return to the heights of last season's performances as he slowly returns from injury. He was replaced with 11 minutes to play.

Kevin Volland - 4/10 -A start on the right-hand side did not favour the forward in Portugal as he toiled to get into the game. Union's pragmatic approach prevented Volland from following on from his goal at the weekend, and any attack that did surmise came down the opposite flank.

Lucas Tousart - 3/10 - The forward had a night to forget, highlighted by the yellow card he received in the first half for an appalling dive in the penalty area. He came off after 62 minutes.

Aïssa Laïdouni - 4/10 - A pretty quiet evening for the Tunisian, unable to produce anything of real note before being replaced with 12 minutes to play.

Robin Gosens - 8/10 - The former Inter Milan man was given more freedom in Bjelica's set-up, released from the wing-back role he played under Urs Fischer. He took on the extra attacking responsibility well and powered home the opening goal just before halftime. He could not quite replicate this threat in the second half as Union hunted for a winner.

Kevin Behrens - 5/10 - It was a poor night for the tall striker, who struggled to get into the game, winning the foul for Niakhate's red card being the notable exception. He departed the field in the 62nd minute.

David Datro Fofana - 4/10 - The Chelsea loanee had three massive chances to put his side back in front but failed to test Matheus. He was studs away from getting to a Roussilon cross but moved too late.

Janik Haberer - 6/10 - The first change in midfield to try and deal with Braga's energy did not have the greatest of impacts.

Alex Král - 5/10 - Brought on to regain control of the midfield with little effect.

Brenden Aaronson - 5/10 - The Leeds loanee did little to provide any further attacking threat when brought on late in the game.

Nenad Bjelica - 5/10 - Whether it was through his tactical set-up or from the players' lack of confidence, the Croatian's team were far too deep in Portugal. They did not take control of the man advantage and will be disappointed to come away with only a draw.

What's Next?

Braga host Estoril Praia on Sunday in league action to pile pressure on those above them. An away trip to Napoli stands between them and a knockout spot. But they require a win and a goal difference swing to get the job done.

Nenad Bjelica's reign as Union manager did not quite get off to the start he would have wanted, and with the daunting task of a weekend away trip to the Allianz Arena looming, it may be a while before he can get his side out of this funk.