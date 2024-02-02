Blackburn Rovers are set to host relegation place holders Queens Park Rangers in a bid to climb the table.

Rovers are back at home competing for points which they have found hard to come by in the Championship recently. It is a crucial game for both sides with QPR being in the relegation zone and Blackburn sitting just above it.

The last time the two met in the league, Rovers won 4-0.

Following on from the winter transfer window, both teams are looking to prove their squads have strengthened enough to stay in the Championship.

Team news

Blackburn

The home sides squad will likely have no Harry Pickering and Hayden Carter, who have both been out injured.

Rovers have lost a key player through the transfer window to Crystal Palace. Midfielder Adam Wharton has now signed for the London club after 51 appearances and four goals with his boyhood club.



Blackburn have completed a number of signings in the transfer window, with two from Premier League clubs.

Sheffield United midfielder John Fleck and deadline day signing Billy Koumetio, who signed from Liverpool, could make their debuts.

QPR

QPR have also made a number of signings in the January transfer window, including two deadline day signings.

Yet to be confirmed if they are to appear in the starting XI, QPR have added Isaac Hayden and Joe Hodge to their ranks.

Joe Hodge, on loan from the Wolverhampton Wanderers for the remainder of the season, began his career at Manchester City before making the move the Wolves in 2021.

Isaac Hayden, also on loan from a Premiere League side Newcastle United for the remainder of the season, began his career at Arsenal before making the move to St James's Park in 2016.

Key players

Blackburn

Blackburn have lost both their captain and a key player through the January transfer window.

Lewis Travis, who has previously Captained Jon Dahl Tomassons side, has joined Ipswich Town on loan for the remainder of the season.

Whilst not overly impressing Rovers fans, Dominic Hyam has took over his role as the club's captain.

One to stand out from the crowd is Sammie Szmodics. Rovers and the leagues' top scorer now has 60 appearances and 21 goals.

Icelandic midfielder Arnor Sigurdsson is also a rising star for the club. Following on from the cup run versus Wrexham, Sigurdsson scored his first goal in blue and white halves.

Set to become a fan favourite, fans are hoping he gets more starts in the starting XI to try and bag some more crucial goals.

QPR

Whilst we do not know whether any new recruits will make their debuts in this clash, QPR’s new signing Michael Frey says he "cannot wait" to play against Rovers.



Signed from Royal Antwerp, the 29-year-old most recently played 15 games on loan at Schalke 04 and will add more experience to the squad.

Match details

Where will the game be played?

The game will be played at Ewood Park, Blackburn, BB2 4JF

When is kick-off?

Kick off is at 15:00 on Saturday, February 3.

Can I still buy tickets?

Blackburn fans can buy the tickets from the roverstore, online or the ticket block of the Blackburn End. They can purchase these until 15 minutes before kick-off.

Away fans cannot buy on the day and have sold the allocation of 650 tickets.