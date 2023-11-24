Stoke City v Blackburn Rovers EFL Championship Preview 2023

Blackburn Rovers are due to play Stoke City on Saturday 25 November at the BET365 Stadium.

The two sides are separated by just one point in the EFL Championship 2023/24.

Rovers currently sit at 22 points and Stoke sit at 21 points, separated by Watford.

Stoke City hope to climb the table and pick up where they left off before the International Break.

In the last two games stoke have played 0 goals have been scored from either side.

Blackburn have lost all of their November games so far with their last score being a loss against Preston North End and the game ending 1-2.

Team News

Stoke City:

Since the opening game of the season, Stoke have won seven games. Blackburn have won eight games.

The Potters' current form is Win, Win, Win, Draw, Draw.

With both teams having won three previous games, the match has been described as 'a tough one' from both sets of fans.

It is looking like Stoke will have players miss out in their chance to appear in the squad due to injuries.

Lewis Baker, Ben Wilmont and Tyrese Campbell are still yet to return to Stoke's starting 11 due to their extensive injuries.

Dwight Gayle, Andre Vidigal, Medhi Leris and Wesley are looking to fight for their spots in the front.

Josh Laurent is also looking to return to the starting 11 in midfield following injury, the Potters are likely to stick to the trio of Daniel Johnson, Wouter Burger and Ben Pearson.

Michael Rose and Luke McNally could again partner up in the back four.

Blackburn Rovers:

Rovers are at risk of losing the game due to their significant amount of injuries in the squad.

Rovers are currently facing a struggle with the selection for the starting 11 because of injuries.

Goalkeeper Aynsley Pears, defenders Dominic Hyam, Harry Pickering, Hayden Carter and Joe Rankin-Costello and attackers Ryan Hedges and Sam Gallagher are likely to miss out the clash.

Replacing Pears, Leopold Wahlstedt should appear in the starting 11 between the sticks.

Jon Dahl Tomasson is yet to decide.

Jon Dahl Tomasson on a matchday| Photo:Dave Howarth- CameraSport

Likely lineups

Blackburn Rovers possible starting 11:

Whalstedt, Travis, Hill, S. Wharton, Brittain, A. Wharton, Sigurdsson, Dolan, Markanday

It is looking likely that Stoke will also have players missing out on being in the starting 11.

Stoke City possible starting 11:

Bonham, Hoever, McNally, Rose, Stevens, Pearson, Laurent, Leris, Johnson, Vidigal, Mmaee

Key Players

Stoke City has a select number of players who play a crucial part in them taking all three points from the game.

Ki-Jana Hoever, the 21 year old Dutch Defender who is currently on loan, has appeared for The Potters 16 times and has played for a total of 1,261 minutes.

Loaned from Jong PSV, he has scored a total of five goals for Stoke.

Josh Laurent the English midfielder has had 18 shots in his 19 appearances for Stoke so far this season.

He has played for 1,273 minutes and has two goals two assists this season.

Mehdi Leris, the Algerian forward, has so far appeared 13 times for the club this season.

He has scored three goals, has had two assists and eight shots.

Leris has a 50% on target accuracy for his shots.

BET365 Stadium> aerial view of stadium| Photo: Chris Hespurn IMAGE: BET365 Stadium CREDIT: Chris Hesburn

Blackburn Rovers also have their top three players although the many absences in their upcoming squad.

Sammie Szmodics, bought from Peterbrough United in 2022, is one of the key men for Saturday's game.

Overall this season, he has 10 goals in 17 appearances, with two assists.

He has played 1,427 minutes of football for Rovers this season.

Sam Gallagher is another Rovers favourite to start on Saturday.

Gallagher has scored two goals in the six appearances this season.

He has assisted once.

Defender Hayden Carter also has caught the Rovers fans' eyes this season.

Carter has played 1,377 minutes in 17 appearances, has won 56 out of 115 duels and has 875 successful short passes.

Match details

Where is the game being played?

The game is to be played at the BET365 Stadium in Stoke-on-Trent, one hour and 15 minutes away from Ewood Park.

What time is kick-off?

Kick off is at 15:00 on Saturday 25 November

How can I watch the game?

Tickets are now off-sale for travelling fans and are not being sold on the gate tomorrow. Stoke fans can continue to buy the tickets through the online ticketing service or the club's shop.