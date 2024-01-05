AFC Wimbledon vs Ipswich Town: Emirates FA Cup Preview, Round 3, 2024

AFC Wimbledon have had an impressive run in this competition so far having put five past Cheltenham Town and Ramsgate in 5-1 and 5-0 wins respectively.

This will be Kieran McKenna's side's first game in the competition this season and will be a welcome distraction after a disappointing run of form having not picked up three points in their last five outings.

Ipswich Town have adapted to the second tier like a duck to water after promotion from League One last season. They currently sit in second place, three points ahead of third-placed Southampton while Leicester City look to be walking away with the title.

The Dons have had a successful campaign so far and are chasing a play-off spot in League Two after narrowly avoiding relegation to the Vanarama National League last season.

These two sides last locked horns in January last year when Ipswich ran out as 2-0 victors at the Cherry Red Records Stadium.

Perhaps not a David versus Goliath tie, but Jonnie Jackson's side would feel this is the best opportunity to take on the Tractor Boys due to their recent downturn in form.

Team News

AFC Wimbledon

The Dons have no major injury concerns to note and Jackson may look to stay with the same side that drew 1-1 with Troy Deeney's Forest Green Rovers on Monday.

A major blow will be the absence of their leading goalscorer Ali Al-Hamadi, who is participating in the Asian Cup with Iraq. Omar Bugiel will likely lead the line and the in-form Alex Bass should start in between the sticks.

Ipswich Town

The Tractor Boys have a handful of injuries to contend with, particularly with their key players.

George Hirst, who has 12 goal contributions in 23 Championship appearances, remains out with a hamstring injury but should return later this month.

Václav Hladký is Ipswich's first-choice goalkeeper but ex-Brighton & Hove Albion 'keeper Christian Walton could come into the side having not appeared in the Championship so far this season.

Saint Lucian defender Janoi Donacien could be back in action soon following a leg injury while Lee Evans is out with a knee injury.

Likely Line-ups

AFC Wimbledon

Bass; Biler, Lewis, Johnson, Currie; Neufville, Reeves, Little, Lemonheigh-Evans; Davison, Bugiel.

Ipswich Town

Walton; Tuanzebe, Ball, Edmundson, Williams; Hutchinson, Luongo, Taylor; Aluko, Ladapo, Burns.

Key Players

AFC Wimbledon - Alex Bass

Al-Hamadi has been leading Wimbledon's promotion charge this term but another man that has supported that is goalkeeper Alex Bass.

Having started his career at Portsmouth, Bass had a number of loan moves with the first coming with non-league Salisbury in the 2016/17 campaign where he played on 37 occasions.

Moves to Torquay United and Southend United followed where he was brought in on an emergency loan for the latter.

After many years at Pompey, Bass joined Championship side Sunderland ahead of the 2022/23 season in the hope of featuring more regularly.

He is yet to make his first-team debut at the Stadium of Light but was sent on loan to Wimbledon this season.

The 25-year-old has had an excellent campaign so far, starting in all of their league games and has kept nine clean sheets.

Due to his impressive recent form, Bass has been linked with moves elsewhere but he is expected to see out the season in south-west London.

Ipswich Town - Jack Taylor

Several players have contributed to Ipswich's unlikely promotion charge to the Premier League and Jack Taylor has been one of them.

A summer arrival for around £1.5m from Peterborough United, Taylor established himself as a fan favourite at the Weston Homes Stadium having made over 100 appearances but made the move to Portman Road.

He also impressed at his last permanent side, Barnet, where he attracted the interest of Posh and made the move to Cambridgeshire in 2020.

The Irish midfielder has partnered Massimo Luongo this season and has made 21 appearances, scoring two goals, this season.

He hasn't struggled to make the step up this season and this will likely be replicated if Ipswich are to seal back-to-back promotions.

Match Details

Where is the game being played?

Saturday’s match is being held at the Cherry Red Records Stadium in Wimbledon.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick-off at 12:30 GMT.

How can I watch?

UK viewers cannot watch this match live with the tie only being selected for international coverage.