Robert Vilahamn was full of praise for Matilda Vinberg after Tottenham Hotspur beat Leicester City 1-0 at Brisbane Road.

Vinberg scored the only goal of the game in the second minute, finishing off a stunning team move. Celin Bizet and Drew Spence combined to start the move before Jessica Naz laid it on a plate for the Swede to tap home.

It was Vinberg’s first start for Tottenham since joining from Hammarby in January. The playmaker has had to bide her time, but she took her first start with both hands, producing a superb performance before being substituted. Vinberg described it as a weight off her shoulders to score her first goal — and Vilahamn was delighted with her.

"I think she is taking steps all the time. She’s shown in training that she wants to play more. Today, when Martha [Thomas] was injured, we had a way to let her play and that goal was amazing. She had a good game,” he stated.

Vilahamn also added that he is glad to see Tottenham's defensive improvement, whilst highlighting that they must not get complacent with the FA Cup semi-final.

Vilahamn pleased with the result

It wasn’t a classic encounter in E10. Spurs had several chances to extend their lead in the first half, but they squandered each opportunity. Meanwhile, Leicester also came close but lacked the clinical touch in the final third.

Vilahamn stated he was pleased with the result, but highlighted that the performances need improvement.

“The result is good. We win against a tough opponent so I’m very happy with the result. But the performance is a little bit too much up and down,” he said.

“We didn't really dictate the game the way I wanted. There’s still stuff we need to improve, but I’m happy we found a way to win this game. Before Christmas, we would have [not won]. We need to take dictate games more and learn from this game.”

It was Tottenham’s first clean sheet since their North London Derby win against Arsenal in December. Despite his philosophy of attacking football, Vilahamn thinks the importance of resolute defending is key.

“We need to have clean sheets to win games. We’re taking steps, because you saw in the first few months, we didn’t really have those clean sheets, but now we do," the Swede said.

“Even if Molly [Bartrip] is not here, we still find ways to win games. That shows the squad is really a squad. The players coming in are really good, so now we have the right squad so we can close these kinds of games.

“It shows that we know what we do together. We defended very well and I think for Becky to get that clean sheet, it’s got for her self-confidence but also the team’s confidence. I think if we had that before Christmas, we would be around 4th.”

Versatility key to Vilahamn

When the lineups were announced, it was immediately noticed that Spurs were playing without an out-and-out striker. Martha Thomas missed out through a hamstring injury, which will last three weeks, whilst Bethany England stayed on the bench.

Yet Spurs still possessed an attacking threat. The only goal of the match was proof of that and Vilahamn highlighted that having players who can come in and out of the team, producing a different dynamic, is key to him.

“If you look at it, you can use different players in different positions. Today I used a left-footed right winger and a right-footed left winger to make sure, because they played player-by-player marking, you can take the ball into the space and try to hit them — and then you play Spence who is one of the best players to find space,” he said.

“Grace Clinton as a ten is threatening. Today we used that, but in other games like Bristol City, you might need something else. It gives me choices and the team needs to know everyone is part of this.

“This group of people work so hard and Bethany England is holding the team so well together as captain. I’m so impressed with how she’s doing it and it helps me a lot.”

Tottenham play Leicester again in a historic FA Cup semi-final on April 14th. It presents an opportunity to play at Wembley for the first time, yet Vilahamn reiterated it won’t be an easy game.

“People think ‘good draw, we’re going to win that match easily’, but now you can see Leicester are a really good team. High-quality players and a good structure with how they defend and play,” he said.

“It’s going to be a tough game, but I know we can win against them and I know we’ll be even better against them at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. We’ve shown we have a really good chance to reach Wembley, but it will be really tough.”