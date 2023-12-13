Arsenal 3-3 Tottenham (4-3 on penalties): Gunners claim North London Derby bragging rights in Conti Cup classic

BOREHAMWOOD, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 13: Laia Codina of Arsenal scores their team's third goal during the FA Women's Continental Tyres League Cup match between Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur at Meadow Park on December 13, 2023 in Borehamwood, England. (Photo by Alex Burstow/Arsenal FC via Getty Images)

Arsenal claimed the North London Derby bragging rights over Tottenham Hotspur on penalties after a thrilling 3-3 draw in the Continental Cup.

It all but confirms their progression into the quarter-finals, sitting top on eight points, one point above their local rivals.

Three goals against the run of play from Spurs shocked the hosts, but they fought back through Stina Blackstenius and Frida Maanum in the first half. Only penalty misses from Kit Graham and Jessica Naz cost Spurs.

Despite being underdogs, Spurs possessed a consistent and unexpected threat in the final third. Martha Thomas opened the scoring for the visitors with a powerful header in the six-yard box. The lead gained in the 17th minute lasted just one minute as Stina Blackstenius equalised with a curling strike.

The game swung back and forth in front of goal; Naz silenced Meadow Park 30 minutes in with a calm finish, whilst Frida Maanum equalised with a powerful strike from the middle of the box.

Naz restored Spurs' lead with 48 minutes on the clock through a cool finish into the bottom, left corner, yet Arsenal equalised again as Spurs turned the ball into their own net from Kyra Cooney-Cross' free-kick 68 minutes in. Arsenal scored four of their five penalties to seal victory.

Up next, the two teams face each other in another North London Derby on Saturday at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Story of the match

Both teams made a plethora of changes, with all eyes on the crucial WSL North London Derby on Sunday. Vivianne Miedema made her first start since December 2022 after recovering from an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Dutchwoman was one of ten Arsenal changes. Tottenham made a more modest four changes, including captain Bethany England who dropped from the line-up as part of her return to full fitness.

As the match kicked off, an immediate contest down Spurs' right flank started to brew. Celin Bizet and Katie McCabe clashed in several contests, with the Irishwoman's early grab around the neck symbolising the fiery state of the derby.

Arsenal showcased their class from the beginning. Miedema was at the heart of the Gunners' early chances, whilst Kathrine Kuhl squandered an opportunity after breaking behind Spurs' defence. Noelle Martiz was the next player to go close for Arsenal, as her deflected shot clipped off the bar.

However, despite Arsenal's early pressure, Spurs took the lead with 17 minutes on the clock through Thomas. The visitors broke quickly on the counter-attack. The ball eventually fell to Ashleigh Neville on the right flank, who whipped a stunning ball into the danger area. Thomas beat her marker and guided a powerful header past Sabrina D'Angelo.

Often it would concern the home fans in an intense derby, but the Arsenal fans quickly rallied around their team. It paid off quickly, as Blackstenius equalised for the hosts less than two minutes later. Straight from kick-off, Arsenal attacked down the right flank and provided the Swedish striker with space to curl a well-placed strike past the helpless Barbora Votikova.

As the match fell into a pattern of attack against defence in front of the North Bank, Katie McCabe unleashed a powerful shot from 25 yards halfway through the first half. It seemed to be firing into the top corner, but Votikova denied her with a stunning fingertip save over the bar.

Yet Meadow Park fell into a sense of shock moments later as Naz regained the lead for Spurs. The visitors broke down the right-hand flank - just like they did for the first goal - leading to Thomas playing Naz in one-on-one with D'Angelo. The winger was calmness personified as she tapped the ball through the goalkeeper's legs to send the travelling fans into delight.

Once again, Spurs' lead did not last long. Maanum equalised for Arsenal 37 minutes in, latching onto McCabe's well-placed low cross and firing a powerful shot past the goalkeeper - bringing the hosts back onto level terms at half-time.

Spurs started the second half quickly, regaining the lead in the 48th minute. The Lilywhites were a threat in the final third all-match, showcased on this occasion by Naz once again. Bizet capitalised on a weak pass from Kuhl and played a delicate pass in behind to Naz. The winger cooly slotted her shot into the bottom, left corner, silencing the North Bank briefly.

The match fell into a regular pattern as Arsenal pressed for another equaliser. Spurs often lacked composure whilst playing out from the back, but the hosts failed to capitalise consistently.

However, Spurs luck eventually ran out as the hosts equalised for a third time with 22 minutes remaining. Cooney-Cross curled a stunning free-kick into the danger area that Spurs cleared into their own net. The goal epitomised Spurs' luck in their own defensive third, continually working themselves into problems.

Arsenal continued to press, but they were unable to find a winner in 90 minutes. Instead of drawing, the teams were separated by a penalty shootout to determine who earnt the extra point.

Graham and Naz missed crucial penalties for Spurs, allowing Jennifer Beattie to score the winning penalty at Meadow Park.

Player of the match - Jessica Naz

Spurs struggled to maintain consistent spells of possession against the greed of Arsenal. Yet when they did have the ball, they looked dangerous.

Naz's two goals showcased calmness in front of goal, leaving Meadow Park stunned. Both goals occurred whilst she had time and space to pitch her spot, yet on each occasion, she never looked concerned, cooly slotting her efforts into the bottom corners.