Tottenham Hotspur's Matilda Vinberg spoke to the media after her maiden Tottenham goal saw her side edge out Leicester City with a 1-0 victory at Brisbane Road in the Women's Super League.

Vinberg got on the end of a delightful Jessica Naz cross to tap home her first in Lilywhite after just two minutes to move Spurs onto 22 points, six above today's visitors.

Afterwards, Vinberg spoke about her first goal, how she's settled in, moving over from Hammarby IF and more.

"It's an amazing feeling, a real relief"

The 21-year-old Swede was handed her first start for Spurs by Robert Vilahamn for the visit of Leicester, and within two minutes, she had repaid the manager's faith.

A blistering counterattack, starting with Becky Spencer and finishing just seconds later with Vinberg tapping home past Leicester goalkeeper, Lite Kop after just two minutes. If anyone could have scripted a first goal for a club, this would certainly have been the ideal way.

"It's an amazing, special feeling, a real relief, to take the opportunity well to show Robert, the team, and the supporters that it is important to have playing time. To score my first goal for Spurs really is a special feeling," she said.

Reflecting on the wider positives:

Sunday's win for Spurs was big for many reasons, not only did it open up a six-point gap between themselves and Leicester, but Spurs were really able to solidify themselves in that sixth-place spot in the WSL.

A real positive for Spurs was the nature of the clean sheet, with a shutout of the opposition the first of any kind since the FA Cup victory over Charlton and the first in the league, since the historic victory over Arsenal, a week before Christmas.

“[It’s] really important to have a clean sheet, but also winning today is really important for the league as well, the table. I think it’s a good way to face them today and see what we can develop and improve next game when we face them at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.”

Her settling-in period:

Moving from another country is always hard in any walk of life, let alone the pressure of moving as a footballer to one of, if not the top league in the world.

Thankfully for Vinberg, she joins not only her fellow Swedes Amanda Nilden and boss, Robert Vilahamn at Spurs, but it's an ever-growing influx of Swedes making the move from their home country, to the bright lights of the Women's Super League.

“It’s been tough in the beginning to settle into the team, finding a place and everything around it. It’s finally starting to feel much much better, the team and the girls have been amazing in helping me to settle in.

“It’s been wonderful [and I'm] really enjoying it. I feel like this is my home finally, now I have a new place. Everyone is so nice- so it feels like I have been here for a longer time than I actually have.

“It’s been great coming from the Swedish league and also having some Swedish players in the WSL. Also having a coach who is Swedish as well, it’s been really easy. It’s a safe thing to have in the team and to also know that you can talk to them in your own language, I think that’s one of the biggest decisions I made when I moved and to create new relationships with the girls.”

The strides Spurs are making:

Tottenham Hotspur have been nothing short of a revelation since Robert Vilahamn arrived in the summer, in a season filled full of historic moments, with a win over North London rivals Arsenal and an FA Cup run to the semi-finals the standouts.

Vinberg herself made a massive stride this afternoon with her first goal in England, showing that the players are growing with the team.

“We’re taking steps all the time. Every single game we are improving in different ways. It’s a process, it’s going to take time, but I think we can definitely be a top team in the future.”