Liverpool 2-1 Fulham: Liverpool turnaround Fulham again to take control of semi final

This must have been a familiar sinking feeling for Marco Silva. Not for the first time this season, the Fulham head coach stood on the Anfield touchline watching his team have a lead reversed on them by two late Liverpool goals.

This was not as late or dramatic as when Fulham saw an 87th-minute 3-2 advantage become a 4-3 loss in the space of 60 seconds in the Premier League meeting last month, but the two goals in three minutes here did transform the complexion of this Carabao Cup semi final in Liverpool’s favour.

Silva once again saw his players almost execute the perfect game plan when the stakes were high. Being in a domestic cup semi final is not a regular occurrence for the west London club, despite their 145-year history, and Willian’s first-half goal was an example of them pouncing on an opportunity.

However, Liverpool have not been beaten at home in a domestic game since October 2022 — and there is good reason for that. This was the 15th time Jurgen Klopp’s side had been behind in a game this term and they have now only lost three of them.

The home team’s comeback was not particularly fancy; they had lacked the class and structure that have typified their recent form and seen them go top in the league. Rather it was down to grit and determination. Curtis Jones and Cody Gakpo were the lauded scorers this time.

Yet, despite the turnaround, only fools would say this tie is over. Unlike Fulham’s last defeat at Anfield, there is still time for Silva’s players to respond — and they will be royally backed at Craven Cottage in two weeks time for the second, and pivotal, leg.

Story of the game

For comparison, this was Liverpool’s 19th appearance in the League Cup semi-finals whereas it was Fulham’s first. In fact, this was their first time in any domestic semi final in over two decades. Since then, their opponents have been involved in as many as 11 of these occasions.

If Silva was hoping for a “special” night, then Klopp longed for an injury-free evening. He was already missing key players such as Dominik Szoboszlai, Mohamed Salah and Wataru Endo before Trent Alexander-Arnold was ruled out for three weeks with a knee injury picked up at Arsenal on Sunday.

Klopp started Conor Bradley at right back in his place and the 20-year-old Northern Ireland international settled well. As initially did Liverpool with Jones forcing a save from Bernd Leno and Diogo Jota dragging a shot across the Fulham goal. It looked set to be a long and arduous evening for the visitors.

But Fulham took the lead from their first meaningful attack in the 19th minute. Virgil van Dijk was put under pressure by Raul Jimenez from Joe Gomez’s throw-in and the Liverpool captain’s header was weak. It allowed Andreas Pereira to advance into the area and pull an inviting pass back to Willian.

The Brazilian kept his balance while stumbling over Bradley and drilled a powerful shot inside Caoimhin Kelleher’s near post. The 35-year-old demonstrated great dexterity to finish the move off.

Fulham were buoyant after taking the lead; Antonee Robinson cross for Bobby Decordova-Reid and had Luis Diaz not got back to cover then Fulham could have been in again. Meanwhile, Liverpool rather fell apart and were limited to that sole shot on target in the first half.

There was desperate need for another reinvigorating half-time team talk from Klopp and — before he even made yet more pivotal second-half substitutions by sending on Gakpo and Darwin Nunez on 56 minutes — Liverpool were improved.

Whereas unforced errors had come to the fore before the break, now there was dynamism and intensity. Ryan Gravenberch sent an effort close, and Jota looked set to convert a deflected Harvey Elliott shot but two Fulham defenders mopped up the danger.

Still, Decordova-Reid had three opportunities to double Fulham’s advantage on the counter-attack. One denied by Gomez, another was not a true connection and the third — the one that might be seen as the sliding doors moment of this tie — was a weak shot when Pereira was better placed inside.

Soon after came Liverpool’s reply. There was a slice of good fortune in the hosts’ equaliser in the 68th minute. Nunez teed up Jones and the midfielder took aim from 20 yards out. His shot struck Tosin Adaraioyo on the back and the ball looped over the stranded Leno and into the Fulham net.

Then came Liverpool’s second less than 180 seconds later. Jota initiated it by not giving up on turning over possession and eventually won the ball and sent Nunez down the left. His low cross was met by Gakpo in the area and he swept the ball in at the near post.

Had Leno not been alive to Nunez’s three late chances with a full-stretch save, strong arm and reflect block, then the feeling would have been a lot worse for Silva and Fulham.

Player of the game: Curtis Jones

Was somewhat fortunate with his goal that took a deflection to bypass Leno but - as they say - luck comes to the brave, and Jones was certainly brave during Liverpool's second-half display.

The midfielder registered 74 touches and had a pass accuracy of 98 per cent, but it was his intensity that was the true catalyst to this latest comeback.