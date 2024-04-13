Eddie Howe 'delighted' with tactical approach in victory over Tottenham

Alexander Isak opened the scoring after half an hour, and Anthony Gordon added a quick second to ensure the hosts went in at the break two goals to the good.

Isak himself added a third in the second period, before Fabian Schar rounded off the scoring late on in the contest with a header from a corner, with the afternoon going from bad to worse from Spurs’ point of view.

Star man Bruno Guimaraes

When questioned by the media on Bruno Guimaraes’ impact on the team, Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said: “He always wants the ball and when you’re trying to build a team that plays good football, it might sound obvious, but in any phase, even when he’s marked, I think the hallmark of a modern-day creator is that characteristic.”

In a more general assessment of the match, Howe exclaimed: “Tottenham are unique in what they do, and we felt we needed to change to give ourselves the best chance of implementing what we wanted to do. Also, were looking at the balance of the players we have available, trying to get them in their best positions to play well so it was a combination of a lot of different things.

"I thought tactically it worked, I thought it was a really good delivery from the players, they’re always the ones that deserve the praise for the execution. It’s such a difficult thing to do when you’re playing against elite players, you know, if you’re man for man, one mistake can cost you, but our concentration levels were really good.”

In regard to whether Newcastle can finish above Manchester United, Eddie Howe stated: “Who knows. We’ve got to keep doing our bit which is to win every game and I think looking at how we performed today, you think we are returning to somewhere near our best, I don’t want to, you know, say that for sure but there has been big steps forward in the last few weeks and we’ve got to keep aiming in that direction. (up the table)”

Isak’s analysis on his own game

Newcastle striker Alexander Isak, who netted twice, spoke to the media after Newcastle hammered Spurs. Here’s how the Swedish international reflected on the game: “The way the manager and his coaching staff set up the plan, it was excellent, and we executed it in a good way as well. I think because they played a high backline, there’s a lot of space. I’ve been looking at myself in videos and when I’m looking at my own game, it looks like I’m calmer than I actually am.

The chances on the pitch come and go quickly, but when I look back at myself, I sometimes see that I have all the time in the world.”

Isak continued: “I think he (Bruno Guimaraes) is excellent in all spaces of the pitch. There was one time in the first half when I ran deep but he played me in short due to their high backline, you just have to time your runs, stay onside and then, yeah, the passes are great.

"I would say I’m more comfortable coming from the left-hand side and shooting, like my first goal today.”

Anthony Gordon also spoke to the media, and here’s what he had to say: “We knew we couldn’t play in our normal way against this team because they are so good with the ball. We tactically changed from usual, we went man for man, and I think the game plan the manager gave us was outstanding and helped us right throughout the game.

"I think at St James’, with the crowd, if we can score back to back like we did then it can feel like the stadium is suffocating you, and trust me, I’ve been here as an away player, it definitely feels like that so it was a vital time in the game and from there I felt like we controlled the game.”

Gordon on Isak: “It’s hard to describe (how he is to play with). You can see on the pitch, you don’t need me to tell you, he’s so, so gifted. He can be one of the best players in the world, when he stays fit he’s honestly so good to play with. You see the assist I got for him – I just passed him the ball and he sat a few players down so that was all him. But yeah, what a player, and more importantly, what a person.”

“It’s massive to be back in Europe next season, we’ve had that taste (this season) so it’s important to be in Europe again. There’s still a long way to go but I think performances like today won’t put us far wrong.”

This result leaves Spurs in fifth, while Newcastle climb up to sixth. Spurs’ next test comes in the form of a North London Derby at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 28th April, while Newcastle travel to Crystal Palace for a midweek fixture on 24th April.