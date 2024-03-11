Chelsea are back on home soil in the league for the first time since their disappointing defeat in the EFL Cup final.

Pressure has mounted on Mauricio Pochettino of late with a large proportion of fans believing the Argentinian former Tottenham Hotspur manager should be facing the chop from Chelsea owner Todd Boehly after another disappointing season to date for the Blues.

This is despite the record-breaking £435m summer 2023 transfer spend, with Pochettino the fourth manager since Todd Boehly completed his takeover of the club less than two years ago in May 2022.

Frustrated Chelsea fans were even heard to boo the team away at Brentford last time out. While Pochetinno's side were able to rescue a late point at the Bees in a 2-2 draw, the away supporters could be heard chanting the name of former owner Roman Abramovich, as well as that of Jose Mourinho, with the man who took them to three Premier League titles across two spells with the club now available after being sacked by Roma.

Their team will also need a significant reshuffle with some important absentees ahead of the Newcastle game under the lights at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

A win though would see them right back in contention for European qualification, giving them the chance to close within only four points of seventh place West Ham with a game in hand.

Chelsea's league form has been hugely inconsistent but the Brentford draw came after an away win at Crystal Palace and a point at the Etihad in a spirited 1-1 draw against Man City.

They have also progressed in the FA Cup past Aston Villa and Leeds in recent weeks, with a quarter-final home draw against Championship Leicester giving them a decent chance of making the Wembley semi-finals and another opportunity to yet make this a memorable season.

Newcastle too, have struggled for form in the 2023/24 campaign but have only suffered defeat against the top 3 sides this calendar year. The Magpies will need to once again make themselves a tough side to beat as they did so famously last season in their run to Champions League qualification.

Like their opponents though, Newcastle also will be eyeing the run-in with hopes of making it into the European places and the remaining fixtures look favourable for Howe's side.

This is the second of three fixtures in a row for Howe's men against teams around them, with Newcastle beating close rivals Wolves last time out 3-0 at St James Park and West Ham travelling to Tyneside in Gameweek 29.

Monday night represents an opportunity for the Toon Army to climb above West Ham in seventh, with David Moyes' men scraping a 2-2 draw against relegation-threatened Burnley at the weekend.

With the table congested below the Champions League spots, the North East side's +12 goal difference is at this stage a lot stronger than the teams around them including Chelsea on +one, owing to Newcastle's goalscoring prowess which makes them the best goalscoring side outside of the top five.

Team news

Chelsea have endured a tough season with absences and will be missing some key players for the game against Newcastle. Reece James remains sidelined in what has been a season plagued by injury for the England international. Benoît Badiashile remains out with a groin injury that he sustained against Aston Villa.

Conor Gallagher, Levi Colwill and Ben Chilwell are all new doubts for the game against Newcastle. Conor Gallagher looks set to miss out as he struggles with a bout of illness, whereas Chilwell and Colwill are sidelined with knee and toe injuries respectively.

Christopher Nkunku has a hamstring issue and will be unavailable for the visit of Newcastle. Youngsters, Roméo Lavia, Wesley Fofana and Lesley Ugochukwu remain absentees with long-term injuries.

Cole Palmer has established himself as a fan's favourite since his summer move from Man City

It remains to be seen whether Carney Chukwuemeka will be in the squad on Monday night as he returned to training on Friday after an ankle problem. Chelsea may be boosted by the return to the lineup of Marc Cucurella and Thiago Silva, both of whom were unused substitutes against Brentford.

As with Chelsea, Newcastle have had a difficult season on the injury front and Newcastle suffered yet another key injury with talisman Kieran Trippier being hooked last time out with a calf injury.

Howe will look to former Chelsea academy graduate Tino Livramento to deputise in his place. Eddie Howe's side have recently been boosted by a number of players returning from injury.

Joe Willock and Alexander Isak both returned to the first team a couple of weeks ago in the game at Arsenal and the pair have made meaningful contributions since; Isak scored in the home win against Wolves last time out and Willock scored a consolation goal away in the 4-1 away defeat at Arsenal.

Elsewhere, Elliott Anderson marked his return away at Blackburn with a decisive penalty in the penalty shootout win in the FA Cup and will be available.

Alexander Isak was on the score sheet last time out against Wolves

However, the Magpies still have a number of players out. Goalkeeper Nick Pope is nearing return as well as left back Matt Targett but the game will come too soon for both players. Meanwhile, England striker Callum Wilson and Brazilian midfield enforcer Joelinton look set to miss much of the remainder of the season.

Key man Bruno Guimarães announced on Mother's Day on Sunday a day before the game that his wife had given birth to their second child but he is still expected to be in the matchday squad at Stamford Bridge.

Newcastle's £55m summer signing from AC Milan Sandro Tonali remains suspended for the whole campaign, due to betting irregularities.

Lewis Hall misses the trip to Stamford Bridge as he is ineligible to play against his parent club.

Likely line-up

Chelsea:

Petrovic; Gusto; Disasi; Silva; Chalobah; Fernández, Caicedo, Mudryk; Sterling; Palmer; Jackson

Newcastle:

Dúbravka; Burn, Botman, Schär, Livramento; Willock, Guimarães, Longstaff, Gordon, Isak, Murphy

Key Players

Raheem Sterling boasts an impressive record against Newcastle, having scored nine goals against Newcastle. He scored a consolation goal in the fixture at St James earlier this season and forced an own goal by Trippier in the league game at Stamford Bridge at the end of last season in a Man of the Match display.

The England international has suffered from inconsistency at Chelsea but when at his best he is a problem for Premier League defences.

Raheem Sterling will be a key figure for Chelsea

Newcastle United- Bruno Guimarães

With the Brazil international a father for the second time, Guimarães will be hoping to top off a perfect week with a win in London.

With Gallagher out and Caicedo and Enzo Fernández yet to show their pedigree in central midfield so far this term this could be a game where the skilful Brazilian midfielder has a huge influence on proceedings.

Bruno Guimarães will be a key man at Stamford Bridge





Match Details

Where is the game being played?

The game takes place at the Stamford Bridge in London.

What time is kick-off?

The match will get underway at 20:00 GMT on Monday night.

Where can I watch?

The game is live on Sky Sports in the UK.