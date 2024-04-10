Four things we learnt from Newcastle's dominant 4-0 win against Tottenham

Coming off a win against Fulham away, Newcastle knew winning against Tottenham would put them in a good position to get European football.

They did exactly that, destroying Spurs 4-0 at St James' Park in a frightening performance full of intensity and desire.

Eddie Howe’s men made a perfect start when in-form striker Alexander Isak got on the scoresheet in the 30th minute.

Then, two minutes later, Anthony Gordon scored the second, slotting past Guglielmo Vicario.

Isak would add his second, and Fabian Schar added the fourth and final goal, rounding off a brilliant performance from Newcastle to move 10 points behind Tottenham.

Anthony Gordon proves why he is a key player for Newcastle

Gordon proved once again why he is one of Newcastle's key men after getting a goal and two assists against Tottenham.

With the goal, it sees the Evertonian go to 10 goals for the season with eight assists.

This shows why he is so important to his team, and if he stays fit, he will be a key player going into the final six games of the season.

There will be questions about his inclusion in the England team for the Euros in Germany. However, he has proven why he will be a vital part of the team and can be a backup to Bukayo Saka.

Poor performance at a critical time of the season for Tottenham

Tottenham will be hard down by today after their performance against a good Newcastle team.

An unfortunate deflection by Micky Van De Ven for the first goal and a clinical Newcastle team that don’t normally put their chances away, Ange Postecoglou, will reflect on today’s game.

However, they must ensure they don’t continue it into the next couple of games. They are known for having wobbly moments when it gets serious, but getting Champions League football this season will be good for Postecoglou and his team.

Another year of European football for Newcastle:

Newcastle can get European football for another season after being in the Champions League last season.

They have six games left and have favourable fixtures against Crystal Palace, Sheffield United, and Burnley. They then host Brighton at home, then go to Old Trafford to play Manchester United. Then, finish off the season against Brentford.

The Magpies have a great opportunity to get into Europe League football next season, and they will have a good chance of winning the competition.

If they can keep a hold of Isak and Bruno Guimaraes, they will be one of the favourites for the title, but injuries this season have halted this season.

Where do Tottenham go from here?

Richarlison returning next week for Tottenham will be a big boost for the North London side.

They enter a tough period with fixtures against Arsenal, Chelsea, and Liverpool. Then they have Burnley and Manchester City at home and finish the season at Sheffield United.

Those fixtures are very challenging, with Tottenham facing the top three in their last six, but if they win two or three of their games, they have every chance of beating Aston Villa to fourth place.

However, if they finish fifth, they can still get into the Champions League with the new system coming into place next year.

If English teams in European football this season gather enough coefficient points based on their performances in all three competitions, it will give an extra place for an English team to get Champions League football next season.

Tottenham have most likely got fifth place or better this season, so if other English teams help them, they could play Champions League football regardless.

This would be an impressive first season for Postecoglou, with all the question marks for this Tottenham team coming into the season.