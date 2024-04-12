Ange Postecoglou warns of 'tough' Newcastle struggles as example to top four chasing Spurs

Ange Postecoglou has warned that Spurs achieving Champions League football serves as a ‘cautionary tale’ using the example of Newcastle this season.

Spurs travel to St. James’ Park for the early kick-off in the Premier League tomorrow in an aim to boost their hopes of a top-four finish.

Newcastle have struggled to gain momentum in the league this year and sit in eighth after finishing fourth last season.

Injuries have plagued the Magpies with plenty of notable absences expected again tomorrow including ex-Spurs full-back Kieran Trippier.

Last season saw Spurs humiliated in a 6-1 defeat away to Newcastle. Cristian Stellini was in charge of the Lilywhites that day and was dismissed as head coach after the result.

Magpies boss Eddie Howe failed to convert their Champions League qualification into any success and were knocked out in the group stage.

Ange Postecoglou was asked whether the performance of Newcastle this season proved a point and said: "I guess I gave that as an example of one of the reasons why I don't think it should be the endpoint or some avenue you think will get you to be successful for a sustained period just because you have achieved that.

"Certainly there is a cautionary tale there that getting into the Champions League also means greater demands. Demands on players, demands on the squad and you have to be geared up for it or else it can affect all parts of your season.

"It has been tough on Newcastle this year because the progress last year was fantastic.

The reward for that was the Champions League and this year for whatever reason it has made it a really challenging season on all fronts for them."

Ange weary of Newcastle’s threat

Despite their drop-off this season, the Spurs boss has voiced his concern on the form of Newcastle this season.

"It’s a tough game, they’re obviously going through a tough time themselves in terms of injuries, like most clubs this year, but probably they’ve been hurt for a more prolonged period.

"When I watch them, particularly at home, they’re still a very, very good side. I think the crowd gives them a lot of energy irrespective of who they put out there, and the games, irrespective of who they play against, tend to be fairly high tempo because of the energy in the stadium.

"So we’re going to have to match that energy tomorrow, it’s the way we like to play our football as well. Hopefully, by bringing our own energy to it we can overcome the challenge, it’s going to be a tough one.”

On Richarlison

"He'll miss this week," answered Postecoglou when asked about Richarlison. "He is close but with the weekend off next week and with the last two rounds stacked with games for us, we feel having him ready for that is more important, but he's progressing quite well."

Spurs eased past Newcastle earlier on this season at home with a comfortable 4-1 victory courtesy of goals from Destiny Udogie,, Heung Min-Son and Richarlison who was at the double.

Postecoglou dubbed that victory an important one this season for Spurs.

"I think it was important in context of the results. I thought on that day we played really well. We were really aggressive and I thought our front-third play was probably the area that we got the most joy out of on the day.

"From the results point of view it was important, but from a performance point of view no more so than any other game."

Spurs will temporarily steer three points clear from fifth away from close competitors Aston Villa with a victory tomorrow.

Hosts Newcastle have the opportunity to leapfrog West Ham and Manchester United into sixth and increase their chance of European football.