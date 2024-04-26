Mauricio Pochettino confesses “the whole organisation” is on trial

Reports earlier this week suggested that Mauricio Pochettino retains the support of the vast majority of Chelsea players, who would prefer stability over another managerial shakeup.

The Argentine is coming under extreme pressure at Stamford Bridge after a substandard season which most recently saw Chelsea handed their heaviest defeat in a London derby since losing 6-0 to Queens Park Rangers in March 1986.

Many believe that time is running out for the Chelsea boss with the Blues sitting ninth in the Premier League, six points adrift of a Europa League spot and nineteen points behind Aston Villa, who occupy the final Champions League spot.

At the beginning of the season, Pochettino was set the target of achieving Champions League football, and now, with six games to play, Chelsea’s best hope of European football is the UEFA Conference League - the third tier of European Football.

This season has been a complete failure at Chelsea, a failure of the board, a failure of the management and a failure of the recruitment staff. Accountability is vital, each issue is linked, and the on-pitch failures are not entirely down to Pochettino but instead a collective failure at the hands of the management, the recruitment team and the ownership.

There are various factors to the issues in West London, but a major factor of the problems is the lack of communication. Pochettino admitted that he rarely speaks with the ownership, "To be honest, in the last few months, we didn't cross, or message. We communicated through the sporting directors but nothing has changed. We are not changing my view or my feelings, even in the last few weeks we are not crossing texts," he said.

It is no secret that Pochettino did not play a huge role in building the Chelsea squad last summer. Their transfer dealings were governed by the autonomous hierarchy who possessed a luxury transfer budget, the sporting directors made the decisions and gifted the boss with a bucket load of players many not suiting the system.

However, it is unclear whether or not the Chelsea board will learn from their past mistakes as Pochettino admitted that he wasn’t sure if he would have more of a say over transfers in the summer.

“I don’t know. That is a thing that we need to talk. We will see. Still, we need to finish the season and like I said before, I am open. We love to be here. We are so happy. But of course, we are open to helping the club in any way that they want.”

Pochettino didn’t hold back, a punchy outburst saw him urge the hierarchy to trust him and his coaching staff as they are the ones who hold insight over the squad.

“The owners need to trust in us, trust in our vision and view. The sporting directors need to understand that we are the people dealing directly with the players and performance and the medical staff.

“It happens in clubs that are well and are winning titles are working in this way, it is about having trust and having a vision that this is the way we need to operate and work.”

The Chelsea boss went on to discuss whether or not the on-field personnel need to prove themselves and why they deserve to remain at the club going into the final six games of the season. He presented that the next three weeks are somewhat of a trial period, whereby everyone is being watched ahead of the new campaign.

"It looks like only I need to improve," he laughs.

“It is always the coach who needs to improve to deserve to be here next season.

“You [the press] asked me if the players need to improve. If they deserve to be here. It looks like it’s only me, not the whole organisation. It should be the whole organisation. I don’t say this only me. It shouldn’t be like this.

“We are all responsible for the situation and we all need to prove that we deserve to be here next season."

Pochetitino, as he often does continued with a monologue providing fascinating insight into the decision-making process at Cobham, deflecting some of the blame from the disappointing season.

“The whole organisation. I think it’s important. I signed a contract. I support the decision-making. We signed players. And then it’s creating a new structure here. In some parts, we are not involved.

“My responsibility is that the team performs. But of course, the club is designing and planning a structure that you need to prove works. Because of the results, you can say, yes it’s just him (the manager).

“But I don’t have the key to the club. I don’t make all the decisions here. That is to be made clear. If you say to me I have the key and this guy is here because it’s my decision, that is one thing. But if this is not my decision you need to judge me and judge him in his job, no? Because it’s not my direct responsibility.”