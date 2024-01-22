The dark days.

Newcastle United have had their fair share of horror transfers, and despite this window being extremely quiet – it should hope to be never as bad as this.

Since United’s takeover back in 2021, the talk has been surrounding the big-money signings, and just how far Eddie Howe can take us. However, there was a time they went 18 months without securing a permanent signing.

A look back on The Magpies' worst eleven players to turn out in the black and white since 2010.

Goalkeeper

9 apps - Strasbourg

Belgian International Matz Sels was one of the first acquisitions Rafael Benitez made once Newcastle suffered relegation for the second time in seven years – signing on a five-year deal for a fee of £6.5m.

Currently at Strasbourg, Sels played 14 games for The Magpies in the 2016/17 campaign, with the following season seeing a loan move back to his home county at Anderlecht.

The now 31-year-old secured his move to Strasbourg in the summer of 2018 and has helped the French side solidify their Ligue 1 status ever since.

Unfortunately remembered for his underwhelming performance away to Hull City, in the League Cup quarter-finals.

Defenders

17 apps, 1 goal - Norwich

Getty Images) (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via

Yet another Championship signing for Benitez, Grant Hanley moved to the North-East from Blackburn Rovers, who he captained.

The Scottish international, who started in all of their Euro 2021 games, scored his only goal for the Toon Army in a 6-0 thrashing away at Queens Park Rangers.

Hanley now turns out for Championship side, Norwich City, recently returning from a serious Achilles injury which he suffered on his 400th career appearance.

Sol Campbell (2010-2011)

7 apps, 0 goals - Retired

Getty Images) (Photo by Ian Horrocks/Newcastle United via

Someone who will need no introduction to the footballing world, however still not the fondest with the Geordies.

A Premier League winner, alongside numerous FA Cups – Sol Campbell winded down his glamourous career by signing for then Chris Hughton’s side in the summer of 2010.

Rejecting a move to Celtic, the ex-Arsenal and Spurs centre-half became only the second player behind Ryan Giggs to play in the first 19 seasons of the Premier League.

Campbell’s game time dried out once Alan Pardew became in charge, seeing the future manager announce his retirement the following summer in 2012.

He went on to manage Macclesfield Town and Southend United and has not returned following his departure in 2020.

150 apps,1 goal - Manager at MK Dons

Leicester City FC via Getty Images) (Photo by Plumb Images/FC via

Now one of the most promising young managers in English football, Mike Williamson made 171 appearances over the course of a six year spell for Newcastle United.

The 40-year-old signed in the winter of United’s Championship winning season, becoming a regular first-choice partner of Fabricio Coloccini.

Despite his best efforts, Williamson is most likely to be remembered for his infamous sending-off away to Leicester City in 2015 – for which coach John Carver had a few stern words about.

Having spent five seasons at Gateshead, mostly in a Player/Manager role – he accepted a well-deserved move to take charge of League Two side, MK Dons, who sit in seventh.

Midfielders

16 apps, 1 goal - Udinese

(Photo by Ian Horrocks/Getty Images)

Arriving a season after fellow Frenchman, Remy Cabella – Thauvin arrived to England with a similar promise.

The then 23-year-old joined from Marseille for £13m after an impressive spell at the former French champions since his move from SC Bastia, two years prior.

Since falling out of favour with manager, Steve McClaren – the winger returned back to Marseille after a year – initially on loan – which was made permanent in June 2017.

Now starting for Serie A side, Udinese – Thauvin also went on to be part of the France World Cup-winning squad back in 2018.

Henri Saivet (2016-2021)

8 apps, 1 goal - Pau

Getty Images) (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via

Arguably the forgotten man at the end of his Newcastle career, Saivet was another of McClaren’s signings.

Arriving in January 2016, and with the side glaring at relegation – The Magpies signed a handful of promising players.

Jonjo Shelvey and Andros Townsend joined from fellow Premier League outfits, Swansea and Tottenham respectively – however the Senegalese fell down the pecking order quite quickly.

Remembered for one thing and one thing only – Saivet scored his only goal under Benitez, away to West Ham in a 3-2 win. After making a mistake which led to Arnautovic’s opener, a stunner from the midfielder kickstarted United’s comeback.

He now enjoys his football at French Ligue 2 side, Pau, contributing to nine goals in 13 league starts.

102 apps, 5 goals - QPR

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

A recognisable name to sum up Mike Ashley’s tenure in the North-East, Jack Colback made the move over the river from Sunderland to Newcastle back in 2014.

The “Ginger Pirlo” settled in comfortably to Pardew’s side – contributing to four goals in his first campaign, however, his mundane style of play was soon sussed out at St James’ Park.

Contributing at left-back on occasions for Benitez’s side, before becoming a squad player in the 2016/17 Championship season – the Geordies were glad to see the back of Colback once he made his loan move to Forest permanent in 2020, after already spending 18 months there.

Signing for Queens Park Rangers last summer, the 34-year-old has still started 14 games for Marti Cifuentes’ side.

27 apps, 3 goals - Sheff Wed (loan)

(Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

The only one on this list who is still contracted to the club, Jeff Hendrick is likely to be a free agent come the summer of 2024.

From being booed onto the pitch, to cupping his ears to the travelling Newcastle fans, the ex-Burnley man’s move under Steve Bruce has been nothing short of disastrous.

On his third loan spell in two years, Hendrick is now at League One side Sheffield Wednesday, however, he has only started five games this campaign.

Achraf Lazaar (2016-2021)

10 apps, 0 goals - Free Agent

(Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

A make-shift left midfielder for the purpose of this article – Achraf Lazaar was another of Benitez’s Championship signings.

Signing from Palermo with promise to his name, Newcastle were calling out for a left-back to excel, however, with three loan spells in just as many years – The Moroccan soon proved he was not the answer to all of the Geordies’ prayers.

With spells at Sheffield Wednesday and Watford too, the 32-year-old moved to Serie C side Novara just under 10 months ago, however now sees himself without a club.

Strikers

Emmanuel Riviere (2014-2017)

31 apps, 1 goal - Free Agent

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Joining from AS Monaco back in July 2014, Emmanuel Riviere arrived to England with sparking signs of promise.

The then 24-year-old netted on 13 occasions in his last season in France, proving to be a signing that Pardew made that was backed by many.

He netted two of his three goals in England away to Crystal Palace in the third round of the League Cup, guiding The Magpies to a 3-2 victory.

His third, and final goal, for Newcastle is one remembered by many.

A scuffed shot in a 2-1 defeat away to QPR - hitting both legs before finding its way past Rob Green. It was then followed up with a somewhat trademark acrobatic celebration.

The Frenchman featured three times the following season in which Newcastle were relegated, before moving to La Liga side, Osasuna.

He then ended his career at Crotone in Serie A in 2021, after a long spell back in France with Metz.

Nile Ranger (2009-2013)

58 apps, 3 goals - Free Agent

After spending time in the Youth ranks, Nile Ranger was another one with bags of talent and promise and was soon promoted to the first team side in 2009.

Netting his only two league goals for the club in the 2009/10 Championship season, the striker would’ve, of course, had initial goals to be the main man for Hughton’s side.

From being awarded the Man of the Match award on his first start, to receiving a standing ovation at St James’ Park – Ranger’s disciplinary issues soon started to creep in and after a spat with Newcastle fans online, he left by mutual consent in 2013.

The striker then became a “journey-man” with a hefty criminal record to go alongside it too – with his best spells of football coming at Swindon Town and Southend United, the once England u19 international most recently turned out for Boreham Wood back in 2022.

Manager

Without a club

With a shortlist of himself, Steve McClaren and John Carver, Steve Bruce comes out on top here.

With big shoes to fill after Benitez’s inevitable departure back in June 2019, the 'boyhood' Newcastle United fan saw it as a great opportunity to add to his lengthy CV.

Having played for Manchester United and managed arch-rivals Sunderland, albeit to a famous 5-1 defeat to The Magpies, the 63-year-old wasn’t a popular candidate.

This was before a ball had been kicked.

A one-point winning only two of 19 Premier League games, Newcastle United somehow stayed up in the 2020/21 season, with Joe Willock to thank for that.

A tenure that will be looked back on that he was perhaps lucky the performances were in empty stadiums, courtesy of Covid-19 - Bruce eventually walked from the North-East in October 2021 – weeks after the PIF takeover.

Dishonourable mentions:

Gabriel Obertan (2011-2016)

77 apps, 3 goals - Charlotte Independence

Getty Images) (Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via

Signed as a promising winger from Manchester United, Gabriel Obertan soon proved that he was not.

Spending five seasons at the club, the Frenchman has then gone on to have spells in America, Russia, Bulgaria, Turkey and Wigan.

He now starts for MLS side, Charlotte Independence.

Siem De Jong (2014-2017)

26 apps, 2 goals - Retired

Getty Images) (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via

Another one signed with a lot of promise – the brother of Luuk De Jong who was on loan at the Magpies 6 months prior to his move and could easily have too made this list.

Siem signed from Ajax after making 214 appearances for the Eredivisie champions, and with what can only be described as an injury-ridden spell in England – the Dutchman experienced injured thighs, collapsed lungs and a contact lens being pushed into his eye.

He then returned back to Ajax, before retiring at De Graafschap last summer.

Joselu (2017-2019)

52 apps, 7 goals - Real Madrid (on loan)

Getty Images) (Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via

The man who had the best goal-to-game ratio at Real Madrid before signing for Newcastle has now returned to the Spanish capital… somehow.

Signing from fellow Premier League side, Stoke City, Joselu had experienced mixed spells in Germany too.

Once hitting the ball out for a throw from an overhead kick to shinning it for a goal past, then eventual Champions League finalists, Liverpool – the Spaniard returned to his home nation enjoying spells at Alaves and Espanyol before Madrid came calling in the summer for a season-long loan.

He’s scored 11 times this season so far, netting three in the Champions League – but quite frankly, he does deserve it.